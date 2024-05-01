Brunswick Corporation wins 11 Boating Industry Top Product Awards for the Second Consecutive Year

METTAWA, Ill. – May 1, 2024 – For the second consecutive year, Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and its brands have been awarded 11 Boating Industry Magazine Top Product Awards recognizing the strength of the Company’s portfolio of brands and commitment to innovation. The awards are given to “the marine industry's best new and innovative products” and represent a variety of new products from across the many product categories in Brunswick’s vast portfolio.

Also, for the second consecutive year, Navico Group won five awards, Brunswick Boat Group took home four awards, and Mercury Marine received two awards.

The complete list of Brunswick recipients includes:

Navico Group

B&G Hercules Sailing Data Processor

Lowrance Eagle Fish Finder

Mastervolt Mac Plus DC-DC Charger

RELiON RB36V40 Lithium Battery

Simrad NSX Ultrawide Multifunction Display

Boat Group

Trophy Explorer 23, 25 and 29 Overnight Fishing Boats

Boston Whaler 210 Vantage

Harris Crowne 250 Pontoon

Sea Ray SDX 270 Surf

Mercury Marine

Mercury Avator 20e and 35e Electric Outboards

Mercury Racing 500R Outboard

“I am thrilled that the exceptional accomplishments of our teams from across the enterprise have been honored with 11 Boating Industry Top Products awards for the second consecutive year,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “These awards are a wonderful recognition of the extraordinary breadth and depth of our talent and our ability to innovate in ways that genuinely benefit our customers.”

The 2024 Top Products Awards and feature can be seen in this month’s edition of Boating Industry Magazine, and the full list is available online here.

