Brunswick Corporation releases 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report

METTAWA, Ill., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) released its 2023 Sustainability Report today, highlighting its actions in social and environmental responsibility. The Company improved its performance from the previous year in reducing carbon emissions, energy consumption and water use, and attained zero waste to landfill status at a record number of locations.

“Sustainability is a critical part of our business strategy, and we recognize the responsibility we have as the global leader in the recreational marine industry to take care of our planet and our communities,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud of our achievements described in this report and are committed to continuous improvement that drives long-term value for all our key stakeholders.”

Brunswick reported the following highlights and accomplishments in the 2023 report:

Recording a 6.3% improvement in Scope 1 and Scope 2 Carbon Emissions and an 8.2% improvement in Scope 3 Carbon Emissions.

Decreasing electricity usage at 56% of facilities, with more than 20 facilities reducing by double digits.

Recording a Total Recordable Injury Rate (TRIR) 52% better than the comparable national average.

Achieving a 90% reduction of solid waste from operations to landfill at nine additional facilities, now totaling 22 facilities operating at a near-zero waste to landfill level.

Realizing a 14% reduction in water consumption across key manufacturing facilities.

Increasing participation in five employee resource groups by 100% to more than 1,000 employee members.

Granting close to one million dollars in donations to not-for-profit organizations from the Brunswick Foundation or Brunswick brands, with 100 scholarships granted to children of employees and dealers.

In 2023, Brunswick was recognized multiple times for its sustainability initiatives, earning rankings among Newsweek’s America’s Greenest Companies and Most Trustworthy Companies in America and Forbes’ lists of: America’s Best Employers for Veterans, World’s Best Employers, America’s Best Large Employers and America’s Best Employers for Diversity. Additionally, the Company was named by USA Today to its America's Climate Leaders list.

The full report can be accessed at: https://www.brunswick.com/overview/corporate-responsibility

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has 17,000 employees operating in 25 countries. In 2023, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.

Lee Gordon — Vice President – Corporate Communications, Public Relations & Public Affairs M: (904) 860-8848 | O: (847) 735-4003