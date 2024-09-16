Brunswick Corporation Named by TIME as one of the “World’s Best Companies” in 2024

METTAWA, Ill. – September 16, 2024 – Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world’s largest recreational marine technology company, was recently named to TIME’s 2024 list of the World’s Best Companies that identifies the top-performing organizations across the globe based on a number of key metrics including employee satisfaction, and revenue growth.

“We are honored to be recognized by TIME Magazine for this award, which reflects our exceptional talent around the world who embody Brunswick’s Next Never Rests mentality. This award also signifies the continued execution of our key strategic initiatives reaffirming our position as the world’s leading marine technology company,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO.

Organized by TIME and Statista, top-performing organizations were identified based on three primary dimensions:

Employee Satisfaction : Surveys were conducted in more than 50 countries, with data collected from approximately 170,000 participants. The evaluation encompassed direct and indirect recommendations of companies as well as evaluations of employers across the dimensions of image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary and equality by verified employees.

: Surveys were conducted in more than 50 countries, with data collected from approximately 170,000 participants. The evaluation encompassed direct and indirect recommendations of companies as well as evaluations of employers across the dimensions of image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary and equality by verified employees. Revenue Growth : Companies generating a revenue of at least US $100 million in 2023, and demonstrating positive revenue growth from 2021 to 2023, were considered.

: Companies generating a revenue of at least US $100 million in 2023, and demonstrating positive revenue growth from 2021 to 2023, were considered. Sustainability: Evaluated based on data among standardized KPIs from Statista’s ESG Database and targeted data research.

This award underscores Brunswick’s commitment to defining, creating and continuously innovating the future of the recreational marine market and creating a rewarding environment for its employees to learn, grow, and perform at their best.

To learn more about Brunswick’s culture, visit brunswick.com/careers/culture-benefits and to view the full list of recipients, visit time.com/collection/worlds-best-companies-2024/.

About Brunswick:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has 17,000 employees operating in 25 countries. In 2023, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, visit www.brunswick.com.