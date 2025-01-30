Brunswick Corporation Reports Record Sales and Market Share Increases at 2025 Early-Season Global Trade Shows

METTAWA, Ill., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world’s largest marine technology company and many of its award-winning brands, have reported record performance at several of the major early-season trade and boat shows.

The recent Dusseldorf Boat Show, the largest indoor boat show globally, attracted more than 200,000 attendees and proved to be a record-breaking event for Brunswick. Notable highlights from Dusseldorf included:

Sea Ray Boats achieved record unit sales at the event, surpassing last year’s record by more than 20 percent. Sea Ray also hosted the EMEA launch of the all-new SDX 270 Surf, which was well-received by attendees and channel partners.

Quicksilver Boats set a record for retail units sold in Dusseldorf, tripling sales versus the 2024 event.

Navan continues to be well-received by European consumers selling a number of boats in Dusseldorf with strong interest from EMEA dealers.

Mercury Marine continues to be the clear outboard engine share leader in Europe with 55 percent share of outboards across the show and close to 70 percent share of outboards 150hp and above (both representing an increase of seven basis points versus 2024). All flagship and new boats of seven meters and above were equipped with Mercury outboards.

Navico Group experienced a successful show with more than 80 percent of boats on display in Dusseldorf featuring Navico Group technology. Additionally, Navico Group’s Fathom system and CZone Mobile were featured by an EMEA boatbuilder for the first time.

Boston Whaler, Bayliner, Flite, Lankhorst Taselaar and Freedom Boat Club also had a strong presence in Dusseldorf with new product launches and increased engagement.

“Our success at boot Dusseldorf in 2025 underscores the enthusiasm for our brands and products worldwide,” stated Dave Foulkes, CEO of Brunswick Corporation. “Major shows like Dusseldorf provide us with the opportunity to demonstrate the strength of Brunswick’s marine portfolio, our unwavering commitment to advancing on-water experiences, and the dedication and hard work of our exceptional teams and dealer network.”

Brunswick's early successes in 2025 extend beyond Dusseldorf. Mercury Marine continues to grow its outboard share across North America, as evidenced by its performance at three of the largest early-season trade shows: New York, Minneapolis, and Toronto. In New York, Mercury accounted for nearly 50% of the outboards on display, while in Minneapolis and Toronto Mercury engines were on 48% and 45% of outboard-powered boats, respectively. For Toronto this amounted to a rise of almost seven basis points versus the 2024 event.

