Lund Boats Announces New Partnership with Indianapolis Colts and NFL Star Wide Receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. — February 25, 2025 — Lund Boats, a leading manufacturer of aluminum and fiberglass fishing boats, has announced its new partnership with Indianapolis Colts wide receiver, Michael Pittman Jr., in an exclusive brand collaboration. The partnership underscores Lund Boats' commitment to promoting an active, adventurous lifestyle on the water while aligning with a rising star known for his work ethic, competitive spirit, and passion for the outdoors.

Pittman, a second-round draft pick out of the University of Southern California (USC) in 2020, is not only an accomplished athlete but also a dedicated angler with a deep love for fishing and water sports. His passion for adventure and the outdoors makes him the perfect ambassador for the brand, which is known for its high-performance boats designed to elevate every fishing experience.

"I'm excited to join the Lund Boats family and to represent a brand that shares my love for the water and outdoor adventure," said Michael Pittman Jr. "Since I was four years old, fishing has always been a passion of mine, and many of my favorite childhood memories were spent on the water fishing with my grandfather. I am thrilled be part of a brand that builds boats designed for everyone from weekend warriors to pro tournament anglers.”

Outside of his football career, Pittman cherishes spending time with his close-knit family. His wife, Kianna, is an integral part of his life and often joins him on his outdoor adventures. Together, they share a love for the water and enjoy making lasting memories with family and friends. Pittman credits his strong family bond for providing him with the values of hard work, resilience, and appreciation for the simple joys in life.

As part of this partnership, Pittman will be featured in various Lund Boats marketing campaigns, social media promotions, and public appearances. He will also be actively sharing his own experiences throughout the year onboard his Lund 2075 Impact XS.

"We are ecstatic to have Michael Pittman Jr. join the Lund team," said Jeromie Johnston, President, Lund Boats. "His dedication to his craft, paired with his passion for the outdoors, perfectly aligns with our brand's values. Michael is not only an incredible football player but also an inspiration to those who love the water. We are confident that his partnership with Lund will resonate with our customers and help us continue to lead the way in innovation, quality, and performance."

The collaboration kicked off the 2025 Indianapolis Boat Show with an appearance by Michael Pittman Jr., and his next appearance is scheduled at the Bassmaster Expo in Fort Worth, Texas from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 21 at the Lund Booth (#638).

To learn more about the partnership between Lund and Michael Pittman Jr., visit Lund.com for an in-depth Q&A that shares the details of their collaboration: https://www.lundboats.com/boat-and-fish-blog/michael-pittman-jr.html

About Lund Boats

Lund® has been producing aluminum and fiberglass fishing, sport, hunting, and utility boats in Minnesota’s lake country since 1948, leading with products that exceed the demands of the most dedicated outdoorsmen. Howard Lund founded Lund® boats in 1948, with the goal of building the most durable and functional fishing boats in the nascent aluminum boat industry. Craftsmanship was the key to producing the highest quality boats, and from the beginning, our manufacturing principles have been to hire the best employees available to build the best boat possible with the best materials available. Over the decades, Lund has become the most revered name in aluminum boats, with resale values among the highest in the industry and boats that are passed from generation to generation. Today, the company thrives thanks to its reputation for quality fishing boats that last a lifetime and more. www.lundboats.com