Mercury Marine Shines at 2025 Dubai International Boat Show

DUBAI – (February 27, 2025) – Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and a leader in marine propulsion technology, made a significant impact at the 2025 Dubai International Boat Show, reinforcing its leadership position in the region with over 80% of the engines on display during the event. This strong presence highlights Mercury’s sustained leadership across all major global boat shows.

For the first time, Mercury Marine presented its own dedicated exhibit at the event, uniting two key regional distributors (Delma Marine & Extreme Marine) under a single, cohesive stand. This strategic collaboration offered customers, boat builders, and attendees an immersive experience, showcasing Mercury’s latest advancements in performance, efficiency, and power.

“Mercury’s performance at the Dubai Boat Show reflects the trust that boat builders and consumers place in our cutting-edge technology and reliability,” said Facundo Onni, Mercury Marine EMEA president. “By collaborating with our valued distributors under one stand, we provided an unparalleled experience that reinforces Mercury’s commitment to the region and our leadership in marine propulsion.”

Mercury Marine continues to expand its share and presence at boat shows worldwide. In 2025, it has already achieved leading, and in some cases record, shares at major shows including Dusseldorf, Minneapolis, Toronto, New York, and Miami. Recently, Mercury made a notable statement at the Helsinki Boat Show with close to 40% of all outboards at the show, double that of its closest competitor. Additionally, Mercury accounted for more than 70% of the outboards higher than 150hp.

In February, at the Båtmässan Göteborg Show in Sweden, Mercury represented 44% of all outboards at the show and close to 70% of all outboards 150hp and above. The 44% share was more than double the closest competitor in Gothenburg. Mercury also had leading share recently at the Egypt International Boat Show in Cairo with 71% transom share.

About Mercury Marine

Headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Mercury Marine® is the world’s leading manufacturer of recreational marine propulsion engines. A division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), Mercury provides engines, boats, services and parts for recreational, commercial and government marine applications. Mercury empowers boaters with products that are easy to use, extremely reliable and backed by the most dedicated customer support in the world. The company’s industry-leading brand portfolio includes Mercury outboard engines, Mercury MerCruiser® sterndrive and inboard packages, Mercury propellers, Mercury inflatable boats, Mercury SmartCraft® electronics, Land 'N' Sea marine parts distribution and Mercury and Quicksilver® parts and oils. More information is available at www.MercuryMarine.com.