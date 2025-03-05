Freedom Boat Club Celebrates Global Expansion and Franchise Network Achievements at 2025 Annual Conference

VENICE, Fla., March 5, 2025 – Freedom Boat Club, the world’s largest boat club operator and a business of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC), recently hosted its highly anticipated annual franchise conference, the 2025 Freedom Forum. This year’s event, which featured the expanded “Freedom University” program, underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to providing industry-leading educational resources and fostering a dynamic, growth-driven community. With more than 375 attendees gathered in Southwest Florida, this year’s forum marked the largest partner expo and most successful business collaboration event in Freedom franchise history.

"As the global leader in the boat club industry, bolstered by our innovative and award-winning franchise model, we are focused on equipping our franchise partners with the cutting-edge knowledge, tools, and resources needed to deliver unparalleled member experiences while driving continued growth," said Scott Ward, Vice President, Freedom Franchise Network. "Our annual conference serves as a unique opportunity for our global network of franchise operators to come together and network, share insights, and celebrate the progress we’ve made together. We’re excited to see how the investments we’ve made in technology, operations, and marketing will continue to fuel the expansion of the boating industry, especially as we look toward another record-setting year in 2025."

The 2025 Freedom Forum kicked off with the largest-ever partner and vendor expo, giving franchisees an unparalleled opportunity to connect with top-tier brands and products designed to support their business growth. More than 30 boats from 16 premier brands were showcased for hands-on on-water testing, while an additional 34 partners offered a range of innovative products and services—from the cutting-edge Fliteboard eFoil surfboards to the latest Navico Group electronics packages. The expo also highlighted essential business tools, including insurance and marketing programs, all tailored to help franchisees elevate the member experience and drive success in a competitive market.

The conference wrapped up with an awards ceremony that recognized the exceptional performance and dedication of franchisees over the past year. The 2024 Franchise of the Year accolades were presented to the following:

North American Franchise of the Year: Mariah Lawrence, David Drake, Johnny Miller, and Angie Scott from Freedom Boat Club of Tennessee

Mariah Lawrence, David Drake, Johnny Miller, and Angie Scott from Freedom Boat Club of Tennessee EMEA Franchise of the Year: Mike Lally from Freedom Boat Club of Loch Lomond

Mike Lally from Freedom Boat Club of Loch Lomond APAC Franchise of the Year: Brett Bolton from Freedom Boat Club of Brisbane

Other award recipients included:

Territory Expansion – Tom Armon, Joni Armon, Rob Orlaske, and Creighton Lee; Freedom Boat Club of Michiana

– Tom Armon, Joni Armon, Rob Orlaske, and Creighton Lee; Freedom Boat Club of Michiana Highest % of Revenue Increase – Anthony Viola, Karah Viola, Sam Viola, Chris Feely, and Ben Lee; Freedom Boat Club of the Poconos and Freedom Boat Club of Lake Murray

Pacesetter Club Award (Recognizes clubs who meet specific financial growth benchmarks)

Freedom Boat Club of Puerto Rico



Freedom Boat Club of Ocean and Monmouth County, NJ



Freedom Boat Club of Tennessee



Freedom Boat Club of Lake St. Clair



Freedom Boat Club of Michiana

Change Champion of the Year – Richard Johnson; Freedom Boat Club of Seattle and Greater Puget Sound

– Richard Johnson; Freedom Boat Club of Seattle and Greater Puget Sound Technology Trendsetter of the Year – Mark Vickers; Freedom Boat Club of Ohio and Pittsburgh

Freedom Excellence Program Award – Ken Vollbrecht; Freedom Boat Club of Clear Lake; Matt O’Hara, Adam Riley, and Kirk Varney Freedom Boat Club of Lake George

Marketer of the Year – Andy Sutter; Freedom Boat Club of Hampton Roads

Membership Executive of the Year – Bill Edinger; Freedom Boat Club of Northeast Florida

Best Dock Staff of the Year – Freedom Boat Club of Boston and Cape Cod; Freedom Boat Club of Tennessee (Loudin)

The John R. Giglio President’s Award –Jeff and Deanne Weir; Freedom Boat Club of Lake Norman and Lake Wylie

–Jeff and Deanne Weir; Freedom Boat Club of Lake Norman and Lake Wylie Rookie Franchise of the Year – Jon Gibbs, Paul Wagner, Randy Gonzales, and Rasah Gonzales; Freedom Boat Club of Northern Alabama; and Anthony Viola, Karah Viola, Sam Viola, Chris Feely, and Ben Lee; Freedom Boat Club of Lake Murray

“As we celebrate another year of remarkable growth, the true strength of Freedom Boat Club lies in the passion and dedication of our franchise partners,” said Cecil Cohn, President, Freedom Boat Club. “Their commitment to excellence is what drives our global expansion and strengthens our position as the leader in the boat club industry. We are incredibly proud of all we have achieved together, and we remain more excited than ever for the future of Freedom Boat Club as we continue to deliver exceptional boating experiences to members around the world.”

About Freedom Boat Club

Founded in 1989, Freedom Boat Club, a business of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), is the world’s first and largest boat club, offering a hassle-free boating experience at more than 400 locations across 35 U.S. states, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Members enjoy unlimited access to a wide variety of well-maintained boats and the benefit of premium dockside service. With an innovative membership model, Freedom Boat Club provides boaters of all levels the freedom to explore the water, experience adventure, and enjoy the boating lifestyle. For more information, visit www.FreedomBoatClub.com or learn more about franchise opportunities at www.FreedomBoatClubFranchise.com.