Freedom Boat Club Expands Its Presence in Spain with Three New Premium Locations in Barcelona, Costa Blanca, and Mallorca

BARCELONA, Spain – March 6, 2025 – Freedom Boat Club, the world’s largest boat club operator and a business of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today announced the opening of three new premium locations in Spain, marking a significant step in the club’s expansion strategy across the Mediterranean Coast. The new locations, opening in April and May 2025, will offer unparalleled access to some of Spain’s most iconic boating destinations, including the Port of Masnou in Catalonia, Marina PortBlanc in Calpe on the Costa Blanca, and Port of El Molinar in Mallorca.

“We are excited to expand Freedom Boat Club’s footprint in Spain with these three exceptional new locations,” said Arturo Gutierrez, General Manager of Freedom Boat Club for the EMEA region. “This expansion underscores our commitment to providing our members with unique, sustainable boating experiences along some of Spain’s most picturesque and renowned coastal regions. Each location has been strategically selected to preserve the integrity of its local environment while offering access to a fleet of premium boats and world-class amenities. These new additions are part of our ongoing mission to expand recreational boating in Spain.”

El Molinar, Mallorca

The Molinar location represents a significant step for Freedom Boat Club in one of Spain’s most prestigious maritime destinations. This exclusive port offers an intimate and serene atmosphere that retains the traditional charm of Mallorca’s nautical heritage.

To kick off the opening, the Molinar location will feature four boats, including several Sea Ray models, with plans to expand the fleet to 20 boats across all of Mallorca by the end of 2025. The Molinar location will also offer premium services, including a stylish event room within the historic captaincy building, a top-tier restaurant, and breathtaking panoramic views of the city, all set against the stunning backdrop of Playa de San Antoni and Playa de Palma.

Masnou, Barcelona

The Port of Masnou, located just 10 minutes north of Barcelona, is set to be a key addition to Freedom Boat Club’s growing presence in Catalonia. Known for its favorable climate and prime location, Masnou is an ideal boating destination, with easy accessibility by car or train.

Port Masnou promises a premium boating experience for club members. Restaurants, nautical shops, and leisure areas will offer a variety of leisure activities, and Freedom’s Club’s fleet in Masnou will feature modern and versatile boats designed to cater to the varied needs of its members.

Marina PortBlanc, Calpe

The new Marina PortBlanc location in Calpe is set to open by early May 2025, marking another key expansion on the prestigious Costa Blanca. This boutique marina offers exclusive access to a private cove and cutting-edge facilities in one of Spain’s most luxurious coastal regions.

At this location, members will enjoy a premium fleet of boats, including the Quicksilver 605 Open and the Sea Ray SPX 230 Outboard, providing an unmatched boating experience on the Mediterranean. With modern infrastructure, high-end dining options, and premium services, Marina PortBlanc ensures that members have access to a sophisticated, luxurious nautical lifestyle. By the end of 2025, Freedom Boat Club will boast a robust fleet and network of locations across the Levante Coast, including Valencia, Denia, Alicante, Altea, and Calpe.

Commitment to Sustainability and Economic Growth

As part of Freedom Boat Club’s broader commitment to sustainability, the Club’s subscription-based model encourages efficient resource use, reduces congestion in marinas, and offers an eco-friendly alternative to traditional boat ownership.

“We are proud to not only expand our club but also to contribute to the local economy, fostering tourism and supporting businesses along the coast,” added Gutierrez. “Our sustainable approach to boating creates long-term value for both our members and the communities we serve.”

With these three new openings, Freedom Boat Club now boasts a total of 25 locations in Spain and 37 in Europe. To learn more about Freedom’s growing presence in Spain, visit freedomboatclub.es.

About Freedom Boat Club

Founded in 1989, Freedom Boat Club, a business of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), is the world’s first and largest boat club, offering a hassle-free boating experience at more than 400 locations across 35 U.S. states, Canada, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Australia, and New Zealand. Members enjoy unlimited access to a wide variety of well-maintained boats and the benefit of premium dockside service. With an innovative membership model, Freedom Boat Club provides boaters of all levels the freedom to explore the water, experience adventure, and enjoy the boating lifestyle. For more information, visit www.FreedomBoatClub.es or learn more about franchise opportunities at www.FreedomBoatClubFranchise.com.