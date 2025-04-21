Freedom Boat Club Expands to Marbella, Strengthening Presence in Southern Spain

Marbella, Spain – April 21, 2025 – Freedom Boat Club, the world's largest boat club, and part of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), is growing its presence in Spain with the expansion into Marbella, solidifying its presence on the Costa del Sol. This strategic growth strengthens the club’s footprint in Andalusia, making boating more accessible to both residents and international visitors.

With the launch of the Marbella location, Freedom Boat Club now boasts 40 locations across Europe, contributing to its global network of more than 410 locations. Freedom Boat Club’s new location in Marbella will be based in the prestigious Puerto Banús, known for its luxurious infrastructure and world-class facilities. Featuring high-end moorings, exclusive services, and a refined atmosphere tailored to boating enthusiasts, Puerto Banús enhances Marbella’s reputation as a prime destination for luxury and Mediterranean style.

“The addition of Marbella expands Freedom Boat Club’s European locations, offering members more choices for embarking on new adventures along the stunning coastlines,” said Arturo Gutierrez, general manager of Freedom Boat Club for the EMEA region. “The new Freedom Boat Club location in Marbella is expected to boost tourism and contribute to the local economy. By attracting visitors and promoting boating-related commerce, the club plays a vital role in enhancing the region’s dynamic maritime industry.”

At the Marbella location, members will have the opportunity to experience the full suite of Brunswick brands and technologies including Sea Ray and Quicksilver boats, Navico electronics and Mercury Marine outboard power.

To celebrate the launch, Freedom Boat Club will host exclusive open house events where visitors can explore the boats and discover the many benefits of membership. Event details, including dates, will be announced soon.

For more information about Freedom Boat Club and membership opportunities, visit www.FreedomBoatClub.es or contact our sales team at +34 670 875 755 or by email at info@freedomboatclub.es

About Freedom Boat Club

Founded in 1989, Freedom Boat Club, a business of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), is the world’s first and largest boat club, offering a hassle-free boating experience at more than 400 locations across 35 U.S. states, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Members enjoy unlimited access to a wide variety of well-maintained boats and the benefit of premium dockside service. With an innovative membership model, Freedom Boat Club provides boaters of all levels the freedom to explore the water, experience adventure, and enjoy the boating lifestyle. For more information, visit www.FreedomBoatClub.com or learn more about franchise opportunities at www.FreedomBoatClubFranchise.com.