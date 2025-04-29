Brunswick Corporation Names Vittorio Bichucher General Manager of NAVAN Boats

METTAWA, Ill. (April 28, 2025) - Brunswick Boat Group, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today announced the appointment of Vittorio Castellini Bichucher as General Manager of NAVAN Boats in addition to his current role as Senior Director of Strategy for Brunswick’s Boat Group. In his expanded role, Bichucher will lead the continued growth of NAVAN’s premium exploration boats across the USA and international markets with a focus on product innovation, brand growth, and customer experience.

“We are excited to position Vittorio into this critical leadership role at NAVAN,” said Brenna Preisser, Brunswick Boat Group president. “His global perspective, strategic mindset, deep understanding of the marine consumer, passion for the marine industry, and the partnership with the existing NAVAN team will be instrumental as we accelerate NAVAN’s current plan and deliver exceptional value to our customers and dealers.”

Bichucher joined Brunswick in May 2024 and holds a Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering degree from the University of Michigan as well as spending almost a decade at McKinsey & Company where he was an Associate Partner. Since joining Brunswick, Bichucher has worked with Boat Group leadership to develop a strategy that enhances the division’s long-term profitability and growth based on a deep understanding of consumer and dealers’ trends.

“I’m honored to lead NAVAN. It is an exciting time in the brand’s journey, and I’m passionate about its core mission of Uncompromised Exploration” said Bichucher. “NAVAN will continue to launch exciting products that fits its mission and consumer needs, while leveraging the strength of Brunswick’s assets, talent, and dealer partners.”

NAVAN Boats, launched by Brunswick in 2023, continues to redefine on-water exploration with its bold styling, intelligent features, and commitment to performance and safety. Under Bichucher’s leadership, in addition to NAVAN’s existing leadership and dealer partners, NAVAN is poised to expand its portfolio and deliver on its promise of premium exploration for discerning boaters around the world.

For interview requests with Vittorio, please contact Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com.

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 14,500 employees operating in 26 countries. In 2024, Brunswick was named America’s Best Large Employers for 2024 by Forbes Magazine for the sixth consecutive year in addition to winning more than 100 awards across the enterprise for the third straight year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.