Brunswick Corporation Wins Five Boating Industry 2025 Top Product Awards

METTAWA, Ill. (May 6, 2025) – Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and its brands have been awarded five Boating Industry Magazine Top Product Awards, highlighting the strength of the Company's portfolio and unwavering commitment to innovation. These awards, given to "the marine industry's best new and innovative products," showcase a range of new offerings across Brunswick’s extensive product categories.

The complete list of Brunswick recipients includes:

Navico Group

Boat Group

Mercury Marine

"We are proud to have our products recognized with the Boating Industry Top Product Awards," said Dave Foulkes, CEO of Brunswick Corporation. "This accolade is a testament to the exceptional teams across our enterprise who consistently drive innovation in our industry, ultimately enhancing the experience for users on the water."

The 2025 Top Product Awards and feature can be seen in the May edition of Boating Industry Magazine, and the full list is available online here.

