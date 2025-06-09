Mercury Marine Sets Record at 2025 Venice Boat Show with Over 80% Share of Outboard Engines on Display

VENICE, Italy – (June 9, 2025) — Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), strengthened its position as the preferred marine propulsion brand in Europe with a record performance at the 2025 Venice Boat Show where more than 80% of outboard-equipped boats on display were powered by Mercury engines. This marks Mercury’s largest presence in Venice and underscores the brand’s leadership in the Italian market and its continued momentum across the region.

Visitors to the show experienced Mercury’s full range of cutting-edge propulsion systems from the all-electric Avator series to the powerful V12 600hp Verado, as well as the Mercury Racing 150R and 200R.

“This year’s show once again demonstrated the trust that boaters in Italy and across Europe place in Mercury,” said Facundo Onni, President of Mercury Marine EMEA. “Our presence in Venice reflects a deep commitment to innovation and performance which are values that continue to fuel our growth in this region.”

Mercury Marine has consistently delivered breakthrough technologies such as Joystick Piloting for Outboards, Active Trim, the transverse-flux motors in the Avator electric outboards, and the industry-leading combination of technologies on the V12 outboard, including steerable gearcase and integrated transmission. Its advanced lineup, including the V6, V8, V10, and V12 Verado outboards continues to set benchmarks for performance, smoothness, fuel-economy, and reliability around the world.

The recent record showing in Venice follows a series of successful events earlier this year for Mercury in Düsseldorf, Toronto, Miami, West Palm Beach, and Dubai, where the company consistently led or set new records in share of outboard engines on display. The momentum continues this summer as Mercury prepares for major appearances at upcoming European shows in Cannes, Genoa, and Southampton.

