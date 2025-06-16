Brunswick and Freedom Boat Club Leaders Named to Boating Industry’s 2025 ‘Women Making Waves’ List of Honorees

METTAWA, Ill. (June 16, 2025) – Brunswick Corporation is proud to announce that three of its female leaders—Carolina Camps, Regional Sales Manager at Sea Ray, Boston Whaler & NAVAN; Michelle Demeti, Member Experience Director at Freedom Boat Club; Katie Hansen, Senior Manager of Global Business Development at Brunswick Boat Group; and Captain Vicki Norman, New Member Captain Trainer for Freedom Boat Club —have been named to Boating Industry magazine’s 2025 list of Women Making Waves: June 2025 | Boating Industry

The annual Women Making Waves list celebrates women across the marine industry who are making a meaningful impact within their organizations while championing innovation, and growth across the sector.

“We are grateful to Boating Industry magazine for its continued commitment to recognizing the exceptional female talent shaping the future of our industry,” said Dave Foulkes, CEO of Brunswick Corporation. “Carolina, Michelle, Katie, and Vicki exemplify the leadership, innovation, and dedication that drive our success. Their inclusion on this year’s ‘Women Making Waves’ list is a well-deserved honor, and we’re very proud of their achievements.”

“For eight years, Boating Industry magazine has had the privilege of recognizing outstanding leaders in the recreational boating industry. Each year, we are inspired by the dedication and impact of these incredible individuals. We applaud Brunswick Corporation and its brands for fostering a culture that attracts and supports such exceptional talent, as reflected in their 2025 Women Making Waves honorees.” – Madelyn Hubbard, Boating Industry managing editor.

Earlier this year, Brunswick earned national recognition for its outstanding workplace culture and leadership. Newsweek named Brunswick one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women and one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America. The Company was also featured on Forbes’ inaugural list of America’s Most Trusted Companies. In addition, for the ninth consecutive year, two of Brunswick’s female leaders were honored with the prestigious Women MAKE Award, which celebrates exceptional women in manufacturing.

The full list of Women Making Waves is available in the digital edition of the June/July issue of Boating Industry magazine June 2025 | Boating Industry

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 14,500 employees operating in 26 countries. In 2024, Brunswick was named America’s Best Large Employers for 2024 by Forbes Magazine for the sixth consecutive year in addition to winning more than 100 awards across the enterprise for the third straight year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.