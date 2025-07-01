Flite Named Official E-Foil Partner of American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. (July 1, 2025) – Flite, a brand of Brunswick Corporation and the world’s leading electric hydrofoil company, is proud to announce its role as the official eFoil partner of the 2025 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament July 9-13 in Lake Tahoe.

As part of the five-day event, Flite will feature its state-of-the-art Fliteboard simulator, giving fans the opportunity to experience the sensation of eFoiling – on land. In addition, professional Fliteboard riders will take to the waters of Lake Tahoe throughout the tournament, offering thrilling on-water product demonstrations showcasing the unmatched agility, performance, and quiet power of Flite’s electric surfboards.

“The American Century Championship is an iconic summer event that brings together top athletes, entertainers, and fans in one of the world’s most beautiful locations,” said Nick Stickler, president of Flite. “We’re excited to be part of the action—both on land and on water—introducing new audiences to the world's most advanced electric hydrofoil.”

Now celebrating its 36th year, the American Century Championship draws widespread media attention and a live NBC Sports audience, making it an ideal platform for Flite to demonstrate the growing popularity and accessibility of eFoiling. Visitors are encouraged to stop by the Flite activation area to try the simulator, meet the team, and learn more about how Flite is reshaping the way people connect with the water.

Celebrities participating in this year’s event include NFL players and legends Davante Adams, Marcus Allen, Josh Allen, Jerome Bettis, Tim Brown, Derek Carr, Sam Darnold, Dwight Freeney, Larry Fitzgerald, Ryan Fitzpatrick, A.J. Hawk, Kyle Juszczyk, Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce, George Kittle, Trevor Lawrence, Baker Mayfield, Jim McMahon, Patrick Peterson, Justin Reid, Jerry Rice, Aaron Rodgers, Tony Romo, Matt Ryan, Emmitt Smith, Adam Thielen, Brian Urlacher, Mike Vrabel, Andrew Whitworth and Charles Woodson; NBA players and legends Ray Allen, Charles Barkley, Vince Carter, Alex Caruso, Stephen Curry, Seth Curry, Dell Curry, Grant Hill, Zach LaVine, Kyle Lowry and Austin Reaves; MLB players and legends Roger Clemens, Derek Lowe, Kevin Millar, Mark Mulder, Joe Mauer, Albert Pujols, Jimmy Rollins, Gary Sheffield, Chase Utley, Shane Victorino, David Wells and Jayson Werth; NHL players T.J. Oshie, Joe Pavelski and Matthew Tkachuk; Olympic athlete Mardy Fish; LPGA champ Annika Sorenstam; and entertainers, actors and media personalities Bret Baier, Nate Bargatze, Brian Baumgartner, Jay Bilas, Joe Buck, Carson Daly, Jay DeMarcus, Dylan Dreyer, Rich Eisen, Cathy Engelbert, Justin Gaethje, Chris Harrison, Colin Jost, Hally Leadbetter, Rob McElhenney, The Miz, Jake Owen, Michael Peña, Alfonso Ribeiro, Rob Riggle, Ray Romano, Jason Scheff, Tim Simons, Kathryn Tappen, Miles Teller, Larry the Cable Guy, Joe Theismann, Taylor Twellman and Jack Wagner.

ABOUT FLITE



From a spark of inspiration, to a globally recognized company producing the world's most highly-awarded electric hydrofoils, Flite has come a long way in a short time.

Flite, based in Byron Bay in Australia, exists to make the world’s best electric foiling water vehicles. Their eFoils are fun, engaging, fast, and efficient – all whilst being quiet and emission free. The award winning Fliteboard is now enjoyed by thousands of customers in over 90 countries around the world. Flite has more than 330 Authorized Partners selling its boards, Fliteschools across the world, and offices in three countries: Australia, The Netherlands and The United States. The company includes Naval Architects, Product Designers, Mechanical, Electronic and Software Engineers, and is focused on the intersection between electric vehicle technology and hydrofoil design with FLITELab* products developed for foilers by foilers.

Find Freedom. Take Flite.

Fliteboard.com | @fliteboard

fliteboard.com/pages/flitelab | @flite.lab

@fliteboard