Flite Launches FLITELab*s Product Range on July 30, Marking a New Era in Foiling Innovation

BYRON BAY, AUSTRALIA (July 30, 2025) – Following the launch of the new FLITELab* brand in 2024, today Flite, the world’s leading electric hydrofoil company and a brand of Mercury Marine (a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) announced that they will introduce the first product ranges to market on July 30, 2025.

FLITELab* features an innovative range of assisted and unassisted prone foil, wing and downwind boards, foils, and accessories designed to ride the impossible. The FLITELab* AMP_Boards and RAW_Boards, will be the first available to customers, with the Foils coming soon after, and additional products throughout 2025 and 2026.

“We’re excited to officially enter the rapidly growing foiling market and make our new FLITELab* products available for order,” said Nick Stickler, President of Flite. “FLITELab* features the same innovative product design, materials and patented technology that have become synonymous with Flite. The versatility of the range provides numerous ways for foilers to customize their ride in pursuit of catching the uncatchable wave.”

FLITELab* AMP Range

The FLITELab* AMP Range features the versatile AMP_Boards and the game-changing AMPJet, designed to provide foilers with unparalleled power and adaptability. It’s one system that can be used across the three disciplines – prone foiling, winging and downwinding. The boards feature a stiff, carbon construction layup for next level performance and are suitable for both powered and unpowered rides. AMP_Boards are available in five sizes at launch: 4’2”, 4’6”, 4’8”, 5’0” and 5’8.

Ingeniously concealed within the AMP_Board's cavity, the AMPJet is a self-contained, removeable and low maintenance cartridge, delivering optimal power for prone foilers, wingers, and downwind enthusiasts, to get up and riding with ease, regardless of the conditions. Strategic placement of the AMPJet ensures there's no added drag, maintaining the board's performance integrity throughout the entirety of the ride. AMPCell fly-safe 142Wh batteries can be customized by weight (one battery or two) and run time.

Embedded in the board’s nose is the LAUNCHPad which allows riders to activate the AMPJet for a power boost, while remaining virtually hands-free. The LAUNCHPad enables riders to customize the power strength and timing of the boost, while an intelligent feature monitors rider position, automatically cutting power once up on foil, or in the event of a fall. Additionally, the LAUNCHPad provides real-time session data through a vibrant display and the Flite App.

FLITELab* RAW Range

Complementing the AMP Range is FLITELab*s new unassisted RAW Range. The RAW_Boards feature a unique, stiff, light, and responsive carbon construction layup that transfers all rider inputs direct to foil, for next level performance. The ultra refined shape offers a surf orientated ride that accelerates the board through the water, so it paddles better for its size, while an exquisitely crafted, concave deck peaks at the rails, to maximise control and stance. World renowned foiler and FLITELab* team rider Adam Bennetts’ signature will appear on the 4’0 and 4’2 RAW_Boards, with additional boards available in sizes 4’4” and 4’6”.

FLITELab* Foils

Coming soon after launch FLITELab* will release its selection of innovative foils, including the UHM Mast and FLUX_Wings. The ultra-high modulus, carbon fiber, monocoque mast offers mind bending performance at just 13.5mm thickness. The integrated fuse has titanium conical interfaces for a super quick slide on / off of wing and fuse. It also means there is minimal wear on the system. Sizes include 82cm / 32.2in & 87cm / 34.2. Designed with prone and wing foilers in mind, the super-agile, mid aspect FLUX_Wings offer a surf-orientated ride, with exceptional carve and rail-to-rail performance. Incredible low end and ability to pump allow the rider to ride a size or two smaller than usual, plus they are super pitch stable and forgiving, for pushing turns harder. Available sizes will include Adam Bennetts signature wings 707, 808 & 1010 with more to sizes to come.

ABOUT FLITE

From a spark of inspiration, to a globally recognised company producing industry defining products, Flite has come a long way in a short time.

Based in Byron Bay, Australia, Flite exists to open up the world’s waterways with clean, quiet, highly efficient and exquisitely crafted, performance hydrofoils. The company includes Naval Architects, Product Designers, Mechanical, Electronic and Software Engineers, and is focused on the intersection between electric vehicle technology and hydrofoil design. The award winning Fliteboard is now enjoyed by tens of thousands of customers in over 100 countries around the world. Building on this culture of innovation, FLITELab* is a new brand focused entirely on pushing the boundaries of performance foiling. FLITELab* is the ultimate destination for foilers by foilers with a mission to defy the impossible in assisted and unassisted surf foiling, winging and downwinding.

Flite has more than 330 Authorized Partners selling its products, as well as Fliteschools across the world, and offices in Australia, The Netherlands and The United States.

FLITELab.co | @flite.lab



Fliteboard.com | @fliteboard

About Mercury Marine

Headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Mercury Marine® is the world’s leading manufacturer of recreational marine propulsion engines. A division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), Mercury provides engines, boats, services and parts for recreational, commercial and government marine applications. Mercury empowers boaters with products that are easy to use, extremely reliable and backed by the most dedicated customer support in the world. The company’s industry-leading brand portfolio includes Mercury outboard engines, Mercury MerCruiser® sterndrive and inboard packages, Mercury propellers, Mercury inflatable boats, Mercury SmartCraft® electronics, Land 'N' Sea marine parts distribution and Mercury and Quicksilver® parts and oils. More information is available at MercuryMarine.com.