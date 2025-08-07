Engineered To Win: Mercury Racing's New 200R, 300R, And ROS Outboard Motors With 15-Inch Midsection Hit The Water

Engineered for Offshore Competition and High-Performance Recreation

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (August 7, 2025) – Mercury Racing® has introduced a new 15-inch Heavy-Duty CMS (Conventional Midsection), built for the Mercury Racing 200R, 300R, and all-new 200 ROS and 300 ROS competition outboards. Purpose-built for high-speed catamarans, tunnel hulls, and certain competition classes, this midsection delivers superior durability, handling, and control through rough-water conditions and aggressive turns.

This shorter midsection incorporates battle-tested components from Mercury Racing’s offshore experience, including forged transom brackets, solid motor mounts, single-ram trim system, and upgraded drive shaft housing. The design maintains compatibility with DTS or mechanical controls, Mercury SmartCraft tech, and racing accessories like tie bars and side steering.

“In six seasons of powering the P1 Superstock class with the Mercury Racing 300R outboard and our 20-inch HD CMS we have developed a number of upgraded components designed to best withstand the rigors of offshore racing,” said Mercury Racing Director Jeff Broman. “We’ve incorporated those components into this new 15-inch midsection to give both competition and high-performance recreational boats a new option that offers these very demanding customers extreme durability and the handling benefits of a lower center of gravity.”

Both the 200R (3.4L V6) and 300R (4.6L V8) four-stroke outboards offer robust, high-RPM performance on 87-octane fuel, making them ideal for repower projects and performance builds from brands like MTI, Skater, Eliminator, Allison, and Bass Cat.

The competition-only 300 ROS debuts with factory-installed above-water exhaust and racing trim cylinder. Based on the 300R platform, it’s equipped with the 5.4” Sport Master gearcase and is eligible for P1 Superstock, Bracket 700, and X-Cat racing classes globally.

An additional V6 200 ROS option is also available. Built with the same heavy-duty midsection and competition-grade components, it’s engineered specifically for Class 3 offshore racing and other high-intensity applications where durability and throttle response are paramount.

A Partnership Fueled by Adrenaline

To celebrate the launch, motorsports legend Travis Pastrana joined Mercury Racing at its Wisconsin HQ to help unveil the new platform. Earlier this year, Pastrana piloted two boats, one powered by the 300R, the other by the new 300 ROS, at the legendary Lake X in St. Cloud, Florida. The product launch video captured showcases the raw power, agility, and engineering precision behind Mercury Racing’s latest innovation.

Availability

The new 15-inch midsection for the 200R, 300R, 200 ROS and 300 ROS will be available for order in late 2025.

For more on Mercury Racing performance products, visit MercuryRacing.com.

