Motorsports Icon Travis Pastrana Joins Forces with Mercury Racing to Push Marine Performance to the Limit

FOND DU LAC, Wis., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Racing, renowned for engineering high-performance marine engines, is thrilled to announce a dynamic new partnership with legendary motorsports superstar Travis Pastrana. Together, the two icons of adrenaline-fueled performance joined forces in a celebration of innovation, precision and sheer speed.

Travis Pastrana, known worldwide for his fearless feats across multiple disciplines from motocross and rally to NASCAR and X Games glory, recently took to the water to test-drive Mercury Racing’s latest outboard offerings. At Mercury’s famed Lake X testing facility, Pastrana unleashed the 300 R model, both featuring a groundbreaking 15inch HD Conventional MidSection (HDCMS), and the competition-grade 300 ROS offshore outboard, designs built for both elite racers and performance-driven enthusiasts. Pushing beyond 100 mph on the water, Pastrana experienced firsthand the sculpted blend of power, control, and engineering excellence at the heart of Mercury Racing.

Pastrana's relentless pursuit of performance and Mercury Racing’s reputation for pushing marine engineering to its limits make this partnership a natural match. “Pushing limits is what I’ve built my career on, and that’s exactly what Mercury Racing does with their engines,” Pastrana said. “Partnering with a brand that shares that same drive for performance, precision and innovation just makes sense.”

This collaboration serves as an exciting chapter in Pastrana’s already diverse racing career. A proven offshore world champion winning the 2022 P1 Offshore World Championship alongside Steve Curtis in the Miss Geico powerboat, Pastrana continues to blur the lines between land and sea sport.

Mercury Racing continues its legacy of innovation, offering serious racers and performance enthusiasts alike access to unmatched V8 outboard power and next level handling. The 300 ROS is purpose built for competitive offshore teams, while the 300 R brings race-derived engineering to performance boaters looking for sleek power and precision

