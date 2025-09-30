Sea Ray Boat Group President Keith Yunger Named 2025 Mover and Shaker of the Year by Boating Industry Magazine

METTAWA, Ill. – September 30, 2025 – Keith Yunger, President of Sea Ray Boat Group, which encompasses Sea Ray Boats and NAVAN Boats, has been named by Boating Industry Magazine as its 2025 Mover and Shaker of the Year. The annual awards program, now in its 15th year, honors visionary leaders who drive transformational growth, champion innovation, and elevate the entire recreational boating industry. Yunger is featured on the cover and profiled in the October 2025 issue of Boating Industry.

“I’m deeply honored to be recognized as the 2025 Mover and Shaker of the Year,” said Yunger. “This award is a testament to the incredible work of our teams at Sea Ray and NAVAN, who are redefining what’s possible in premium recreational boating. Together, we are pushing boundaries in design, technology, and customer experience to help grow the industry and bring more people to the water.”

As a longtime marine leader who has a strong legacy in the industry with his father previously working for Sea Ray, and his son Zach now working at Brunswick, Yunger has guided Sea Ray, one of the industry’s most iconic brands through a period of reinvention by balancing the company’s rich heritage with bold innovation. Under his leadership, Sea Ray has delivered award-winning models, implemented advanced digital helm and hull technologies, and expanded its global manufacturing footprint to better serve a diverse and evolving customer base. In addition to his work at Sea Ray, Yunger has played a leadership role in the successful launch of NAVAN, Brunswick’s new premium adventure boat brand designed for a global audience.

As part of the 2025 Mover & Shakers Awards program, Boating Industry also honored Brunswick Corporation Chief Financial Officer and Strategy Officer, Ryan Gwillim with a Bold Moves award. Gwillim has held numerous leadership positions across Finance, Treasury, Investor Relations and Legal before being named CFO in 2020. Over the past five years, Gwillim has been instrumental in positioning the company for future growth. His leadership has been critical in executing Brunswick’s long-term strategic vision, supporting transformational marine innovations investments, while maintaining financial strength and long-term value creation for stakeholders.

“Being recognized among the industry’s Bold Moves recipients is incredibly meaningful,” said Gwillim. “At Brunswick, we are committed to shaping the future of boating, and I’m proud to support our continued momentum as we invest in breakthrough technologies and global expansion.”

“The 15th annual Boating Industry Mover & Shakers awards highlight the leaders who help drive recreational boating forward,” said Madelyn Hubbard, Managing Editor, Boating Industry. “We celebrate this year’s honorees for their impact, passion and commitment to the entire industry.”

To read more about the 2025 Mover and Shakers Awards, visit the October 2025 issue of Boating Industry.

