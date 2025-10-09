NAVAN Accelerates Dealer Growth Across North America with Five New Premier Partners

METTAWA, Ill. – October 9, 2025 – NAVAN® Boats, the exploration-focused brand within Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), is accelerating its North American growth with the addition of five new premier dealers. Following its high-profile debut at the 2024 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), NAVAN’s strategic expansion marks a significant milestone as part of the brand’s global strategy to deliver a full product lineup within four years.

The newest dealers joining the NAVAN network include Chesapeake Yacht Center (MD, DE), D&R Boats (New Jersey), Hamptons Marine (Long Island), Viage Group (West Florida), and Performance East (North Carolina). These additions strengthen NAVAN’s presence in key regional markets and reflect a mix of established Brunswick partners and new entrants aligned with NAVAN’s premium retail experience.

These partners join NAVAN’s growing list of premier dealers, which now includes:

Florida: InterMarine (East FL), Viage Group (West FL)

InterMarine (East FL), Viage Group (West FL) Southeast: Performance East (NC), Russell Marine (AL)

Performance East (NC), Russell Marine (AL) Northeast: Atlantic Outboard (CT), Chesapeake Yacht Center (MD), D&R Boats (NJ), Hampton Watercraft & Marine (NY), Irwin Marine (NH), Nauset Marine (MA), Prince William Marina (VA)

Atlantic Outboard (CT), Chesapeake Yacht Center (MD), D&R Boats (NJ), Hampton Watercraft & Marine (NY), Irwin Marine (NH), Nauset Marine (MA), Prince William Marina (VA) Midwest: B&E Marine (IN, IL), Colony Marine (MI), Midwest Boating Center (MO), Walstrom Marine (MI)

B&E Marine (IN, IL), Colony Marine (MI), Midwest Boating Center (MO), Walstrom Marine (MI) West Coast: M&P Yacht Centre (BC), Octane Marine (AZ), Sun Country Marine Group (CA, WA)

“Dealers are choosing NAVAN because they and their customers believe in Brunswick’s vision and our commitment to creating a best-in-class brand,” said Vittorio Bichucher, General Manager at NAVAN Boats. “Our retail has already surpassed 2024 levels, and we are rapidly positioning NAVAN as the leader in the exploration boating market.”

Launched in 2024, the brand merges Brunswick’s cutting-edge propulsion and marine tech led by Mercury Marine and Navico Group with bold design and versatile performance. NAVAN’s patented T-Step Hull and thoughtful engineering offer a new standard for exploration boats, delivering confidence and adaptability for every journey.

Backed by Brunswick’s legacy of innovation, NAVAN is now one of the top three brands in the exploration segment and the fastest-growing name in the Brunswick portfolio.

The brand will continue its momentum with upcoming appearances at various boat shows in North America, including the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, offering customers worldwide a closer look at its innovative designs and elevated on-water experiences.

To learn more about NAVAN, visit: https://www.navan-boats.com/us/en/