Brunswick Wins Six 2025 MarCom Awards, Celebrating Creative Excellence Across All Divisions

METTAWA, Ill. (October 15, 2025) – Brunswick Corporation, (NYSE:BC), the world’s leading marine technology company, is proud to announce that its marketing and creative teams have been honored with six prestigious MarCom Awards. Each Brunswick division earned an award this year, marking the first time this level of cross-brand success has been achieved.

The complete list of Brunswick recipients includes:

Platinum Winners –

Bayliner Beginner’s Guide to Boating Campaign

Category: Integrated Marketing

Brunswick CES Booth

Category: Trade Show Exhibit

Harris Crown Custom Color Campaign

Category: Ad Campaign

Simrad Brand Identity

Category: Branding

Gold Winners –

Freedom Boat Club Mobile App Launch Campaign

Category: Integrated Marketing

Mercury – Zero Compromises

Category: Product Launch

“These accolades reflect the deep consumer insight, bold creativity, and unified vision that fuel Brunswick’s portfolio of the most beloved brands in recreational marine,” said Lauren Beckstedt, Chief Marketing Officer, Brunswick Corporation. “Behind every recognition is an extraordinary team whose talent powers our ‘Next Never Rests’ mindset – cementing our brands into the hearts, minds, and adventures of the next generation.”

The MarCom Awards honor excellence in marketing and design while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals. Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has grown into one of the largest and most respected creative competitions in the world. This year, the competition received over 6,500 entries from across the United States, Canada, and 52 other countries. Judged by industry professionals, MarCom Awards celebrate work that exceeds a high standard of excellence and sets benchmarks for the industry.

To view the full list of 2025 MarCom winners, click here. To learn more about Brunswick, visit: www.brunswick.com.

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 14,500 employees operating in 26 countries. In 2024, Brunswick was named America’s Best Large Employers for 2024 by Forbes Magazine for the sixth consecutive year in addition to winning more than 100 awards across the enterprise for the third straight year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.