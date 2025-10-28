Brunswick Corporation Showcases Innovation and Iconic Brands at the 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Mettawa, Ill. – October 27, 2025 – Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world’s largest marine technology company, returns to the 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), taking place October 29 – November 2 across multiple venues in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Brunswick’s portfolio of world-class brands and divisions, including Boston Whaler, Sea Ray Boats, NAVAN Boats, Navico Group, Fliteboard, and Mercury Marine, will highlight the company’s leadership in marine innovation, technology integration, and product excellence.

Exhibit Highlights Include:

Navico Group’s Simrad® brand will showcase its latest innovation, the AutoCaptain™ Autonomous Boating System, featured on a Boston Whaler 405 Conquest and available for both media and customer demonstrations. Additionally, Simrad Marine Electronics will also unveil FishCast® powered by ROFFS®, a cutting-edge fishing forecast tool now available on select Simrad® displays.

Mercury Marine, a global leader in marine propulsion, will reinforce its strong market presence at FLIBS, powering the majority of boats on display at FLIBS. Mercury will also feature its 425hp outboard, making its Fort Lauderdale debut following its successful launch earlier this year.

Boston Whaler will showcase its full lineup of premium models in an impressive in-water display, building on the excitement and momentum from the brand’s standout performance at the 2024 show.

Sea Ray will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its iconic Sundancer series with an in-water showcase of its most popular models.

NAVAN Boats returns after its initial FLIBS debut in 2024. This year, the brand will display its C30 and S30 models in partnership with InterMarine at the Broward County Convention Center.

Fliteboard will once again be featured prominently across Brunswick’s exhibits, underscoring the Company’s commitment to innovative, elevated on-water experiences.

“The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show remains a cornerstone event for Brunswick and our portfolio of brands,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “In addition to many of our award-winning products on display during the event, we’re thrilled to demonstrate our newly launched AutoCaptain technology on a Mercury powered Boston Whaler 405 Conquest, giving our customers the opportunity to experience autonomous docking and real-time 360° situational awareness that is unmatched in the marketplace.”

Media Demo Information:

For AutoCaptain™ demo requests on the Boston Whaler 405 Conquest, please contact:

Kim Chapman: kimberly.chapman@navicogroup.com

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 14,500 employees operating in 26 countries. In 2024, Brunswick was named America’s Best Large Employers for 2024 by Forbes Magazine for the sixth consecutive year in addition to winning more than 100 awards across the enterprise for the third straight year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.