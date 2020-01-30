Brunswick Corporation Releases Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2019 Earnings

Mettawa, Illinois, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today has released its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. A complete and full-text financial results press release is available on the Company’s website at https://www.brunswick.com/investors. The results will also be available on the SEC’s website with the Form 8-K filing of the release at http://goo.gl/wJQN1.

Brunswick will host a conference call today at 10 a.m. CST, hosted by David M. Foulkes, chief executive officer, William L. Metzger, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Ryan M. Gwillim, vice president – finance and treasurer and Alexander F. Marchetti, senior director of investor relations.

Security analysts and investors wishing to participate via telephone should call 866-353-8985 (passcode: Brunswick Q4). Callers outside of North America should call 409-217-8085 (passcode: Brunswick Q4) to be connected. These numbers can be accessed 15 minutes before the call begins, as well as during the call.

To listen via the Internet, go to https://www.brunswick.com/investors. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any needed audio software.

A replay of the conference call will be available through 2 p.m. EST February 5, 2020, by calling 855-859-2056 or international dial 404-537-3406 (passcode: 4854008). The replay also will be available at www.brunswick.com.





About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com.









Al Marchetti Senior Director of Investor Relations 847-735-4023 al.marchetti@brunswick.com Lee Gordon Director – Marine Public Relations and Communications 904-860-8848 lee.gordon@brunswick.com