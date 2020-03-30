Brunswick Corporation helps out in the fight against COVID-19

Brunswick Corporation’s Private Foundation is doing its part to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic and now Brunswick employees can participate as well. As you saw in Dave Foulkes’ update earlier today, the Brunswick Private Foundation has made a $50,000 donation to the Red Cross to help those on the front lines in our fight against the Coronavirus.

In addition, Brunswick has set-up a new microsite on “Brunswick Connect” that will allow Brunswick employees from around the world to contribute, if they can, to helping the Red Cross. All donations made by Brunswick employees will be matched by the company.

You can access the website at any time: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/brunswick-emp.html/

The Red Cross is delivering its lifesaving mission nationwide due to this public health emergency, working hard to ensure that it can maintain a sufficient supply of blood to help patients in need and prevent any shortages and provide critical relief services to people affected by disasters big and small.

With current restrictions of “stay at home orders” the most immediate way to make a difference is a financial contribution and over time, there will be opportunities to contribute in person such as giving blood. https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/coronavirus--covid-19--and-blood-donation.html

In addition to the Private Foundation’s generous donation, Mercury Marine has stepped up for its local community. Through its close partnerships with agencies and organizations in the Fond du Lac community, Mercury has donated 7,500 masks to local hospitals and 1,000 masks to emergency responders who are in dire need of support.

Brunswick Boat Group has also stepped in, donating 15,000 masks to local hospitals around the United States.

Brunswick continues to stay in close contact with all the communities that it supports, looking for opportunities to help where possible.