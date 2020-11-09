Brunswick Corporation named to Forbes list of America’s Best Employers for Veterans

METTAWA, Ill., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has been named by Forbes to the 2020 list of America’s Best Employers for Veterans. From the thousands of companies that were considered for this honor, only 150 made the final list. Brunswick is ranked No. 43 overall and No. 1 in the Engineering and Manufacturing category.

“We are honored to be named to the list of America’s Best Employers for Veterans,” said Brenna Preisser, President - Business Acceleration & Chief People and Strategy Officer. “This award recognizes our commitment to the veteran community as part of our broader diversity, equality and inclusion efforts. Many of our global manufacturing facilities have developed internal veteran groups that participate in community outreach events that are very important to us. The unique perspectives and capabilities our veteran employees make us a stronger enterprise.”

Companies designated as America’s Best Employers for Veterans are chosen based on an independent survey from a sample of 5,000 U.S. veterans working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations who were asked to rate their employers on a variety of general and veteran specific topics.

Earlier this year, Brunswick was named by Forbes and Statista to its list of the Best Employers for Diversity and the Best Employers for Women. In 2019, for the second consecutive year, Forbes Magazine named Brunswick Corporation among America’s Best Employers.

You can view the entire list of the America’s Best Employers for Veterans here.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com.

