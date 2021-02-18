Sea Ray® Introduces the Brand-New Sundancer® 370 Outboard – an Icon Reinvented

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sea Ray is celebrating the 45th anniversary of the Sundancer Series with a brand-new model that is the embodiment of elegance, athleticism and sophistication. A fusion of performance and beauty, the Sundancer 370 Outboard is leading the evolution of the Sundancer line while setting a new standard in luxury sport cruisers.

“Sea Ray’s Sundancer family of boats was launched with the Sundancer 240,” said Steve Langlais, Sea Ray president. “A modern take on an American classic, the Sundancer 370 Outboard is spearheading the next generation of this iconic series that’s been an integral part of the Sea Ray portfolio for 45 years. The Sundancer 370 Outboard advances the Sundancer line with enhancements that are both pure and bold. Simple, sophisticated lines create a form and proportion that’s not overdesigned or overstated. Surfaces flow from crisp lines to smooth transitions seamlessly creating an integrated feel while technology and interaction provide a sense of the future.”

The launch of the all-new Sundancer 370 Outboard marks a significant milestone in Sea Ray’s history, representing not only the relaunch of the Sundancer family, but the reinvention of Sea Ray through revolutionary inspired design.

The Sundancer 370 Outboard blends the values of a cruiser, bowrider and coupe while showcasing the new Sea Ray design language, complete with signature design elements. “The boat’s S-sheer line establishes an elongated profile, the Center Crease produces speed while reducing mass, the Jaw Line gives presence power and direction, and the Integrated Emblem elegantly anchors the Sea Ray brand to the design,” said Charlie Foss, Sea Ray design director.

Conversation with family members and friends flows naturally in multiple spaces throughout the Sundancer 370 Outboard, expertly crafted for comfort. The U-shaped cockpit is ideal for hosting dinner parties and cocktail hours with a wet bar, flameless Kenyon® grill, optional refrigerator and optional teak tables. With seating for up to five adults, the bow transforms with an optional filler cushion from a table to a spacious sun lounge. The three-position convertible transom seat easily transitions from a hard-back surface when underway to an aft-facing seat or sunpad when at rest.



Every inch of the Sundancer 370 Outboard is thoughtfully designed to maximize space and function. Storage is optimized with 66 cubic feet of space, including the custom transom Stow and Go Fender Storage, to safely stow fenders, lines and accessories. The port-side walkthrough makes accessing the bow, as well as moving from one social area to another, effortless. The optional electrically actuated opening glass hardtop with black panoramic sunroof and extended sunshade options handle harsh UV rays while letting in plenty of cool breezes.

Below deck, the Sundancer 370 Outboard features chic yet friendly design elements carefully considered to emphasize spaciousness. Indoor areas are accented with colors and materials perfectly paired to add style, depth and interest.

“We sought to create an interior cabin space in the Sundancer 370 Outboard that’s a bright, warm and modern home away from home,” said Paul Olvera, Sea Ray industrial designer. “We wanted people aboard to feel welcome to sit and relax with a sense of sophistication as they’re surrounded by rich textures inspired by nature that aren’t loud or overbearing. Calmness and confidence were key; nothing is cold or too bright and loud, and neither is anything too dark or moody. The tones are especially catered to their respective areas so that everything is ‘just right.’”

Perfect for day trips or weekend stays, the stylish cabin is luxuriously appointed with inviting comforts for an oasis-like retreat on the water. Hull-side windows and a skylight welcome in natural light, the spacious head is equipped with a separate shower and spa-like finishes, and the forward V-berth lounge area with a plush L-shaped couch and smart TV offers a cozy spot to host a movie night. The cabin gourmet galley has an optional microwave, a refrigerator, solid-surface countertops, a trash receptacle and cabinetry with lower storage to help prepare drinks, snacks and meals. When it is time to rest for the night, the L-shaped couch converts to the master bed and the mid berth features fill-in cushions to form a queen-sized bed. For movies and must-see TV moments, entertainment can be enjoyed on the optional mid berth smart TV with optional digital antenna.

In addition to its sleek, distinctive exterior and enticing interior, the Sundancer 370 Outboard presents a multitude of next-generation technologies and upscale amenities that deliver an exceptional on-water experience. The Sundancer 370 Outboard is propelled by powerful triple Mercury® Verado® 300 outboard engines with Joystick Piloting for Outboards, and offers Active Trim (automatic engine trim system) and optional Dynamic Running Surface™.

Offering the latest in intelligent command, the intuitive helm is equipped with a Dual Digital Dash™ featuring optional NSO evo3s 16-inch Simrad® touchscreen displays with standard Mercury VesselView® Mobile. Other highlights include CZone digital switching with the Simrad Command interface providing full lighting control, RGB-W accent lighting and thru-hull underwater lighting. Also available is an optional Seakeeper 3 gyroscope for stabilization, and a premier Fusion® audio system with Apollo RA770 touchscreen display, Bluetooth®, Apple AirPlay® 2 and Digital Signal Processing (DSP).

The Sundancer 370 Outboard is available for order in North America, with international availability timing to follow.

For more information about Sea Ray, and to view the complete lineup, visit SeaRay.com.

ABOUT SEA RAY

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Sea Ray is the world’s leading creator of superior quality pleasure boats. For more than 60 years, Sea Ray has pushed the limits of performance and craftsmanship to elevate the boating experience. Each Sea Ray is designed to make every moment exceptional, supporting boaters’ unique lifestyles with a customized balance of unparalleled comfort and performance and world-class technology throughout. Learn more about the Sea Ray Experience at SeaRay.com.

ABOUT BRUNSWICK

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Mastervolt, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, Boat Class and NAUTIC-ON. For more information, visit brunswick.com.

