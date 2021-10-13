Brunswick Supports Hispanic Access to Fishing and Boating with Donation to George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar™ Education Fund

IN CELEBRATION OF HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH, DONATION WILL SUPPORT PROGRAMS AIMED AT HISPANIC ANGLERS AND BOATERS

Brunswick’s donation demonstrates their dedication to ensuring the water is open and inclusive to all Americans.

ALEXANDRIA, VA (October 13, 2021) – As part of its continual commitment to democratize the boating experience, Brunswick Corporation has made a sizable donation to the George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar™ Education Fund in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. The donation will help expand fishing and boating access to Hispanic communities who have traditionally been underrepresented in these activities.

“We’re grateful for Brunswick’s support of the Education Fund’s mission,” said Rachel Auslander, Senior Manager of Business Development of the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF). “Brunswick’s donation demonstrates their dedication to ensuring the water is open and inclusive to all Americans.”

Since the Education Fund was founded in 2014, Hispanic participation in fishing has risen 37 percent to 4.8 million anglers according to the 2021 Special Report on Fishing. Yet the Hispanic participation rate still lags behind the national rate.

Common barriers to fishing for Hispanic and participants are lack of access to a boat, lack of knowledge as to where to fish and boat nearby, not knowing anyone else who fishes, and expenses.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with RBFF and the George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar™ Education Fund as we honor the Hispanic communities by providing opportunities for increased participation,” said Lee Gordon, Brunswick’s Vice President of Global Communications and Public Relations. “We remain dedicated to elevating the boating experience for all and applaud RBFF for its continued commitment to bringing more people on the water.”

In February 2021, RBFF awarded grants totaling over $106,000 to 16 programs in eight states as part of the Education Fund’s sixth grant cycle.

About the George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar Education Fund

The George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar™ Education Fund was created by RBFF in 2014 when Bass Pro Shops Founder and CEO Johnny Morris donated $125,000 in honor of his friend, the late President George H.W. Bush, to bring conservation education and fishing experiences to Hispanic families in key metro areas of Texas and Florida. With the continued funding support of Bass Pro Shops and donations from other companies like Brunswick, the Education Fund has expanded nationally to educate and engage Hispanic and multicultural audiences throughout the United States in boating and fishing with the support of RBFF’s Vamos A Pescar Hispanic outreach initiative.

Learn more about the Education Fund and how you or your organization can donate at takemefishing.org/educationfund.