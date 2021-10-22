Harris Boats Launches the All-New, Redesigned Grand Mariner Elevating the Pontoon Experience with Bold New Designs and Innovative Technology

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – October 22, 2021 – Featuring a bold new design from bow to stern, Harris Boats today launched the all-new, redesigned Grand Mariner Pontoon Series offering sleek styling, luxe comfort, and technical innovations to promote a full day of fun on the water. Available in three lengths – 23’, 25’ and 27’ – the Grand Mariner offers consumers unmatched premium features available as standard options compared to competitors in the category, as well as multiple customization options to meet and exceed consumer expectations.

“The launch of the Grand Mariner is a pivotal moment for Harris as we continue attracting and engaging the next generation of boaters, said Chris Bernauer, President, Harris Boats. “The redesigned Grand Mariner showcases the passion and talent of our cross-functional team of experts who have incorporated customer and dealer input to develop bold, sleek new styles and unparalleled technology to promote comfort and convenience on the water. We are thrilled to officially introduce the Grand Mariner to our consumers, and we look forward to seeing the Grand Mariner on the water during the 2022 boating season and beyond.”

With a focus on redefining the pontoon experience, the all-new Grand Mariner series features a completely redesigned helm; long, swooping lines with an optional matte accent finish; key fob control to command an all-electric tower, light display and a newly designed JL Audio sound system.

Additional features included:

All-new bow profile, with a sloped bow design, integrated LED lighting and modern sleek lines across the entire exterior.

A completely redesigned helm with spacious leg room and a fully digital dashboard, loaded standard with custom user interface and control design in close collaboration with C-Zone.

Two new towers options, including a manual option, as well as a powered version available in four colors to match the boat exterior.

A remote key fob controls lighting, the powered tower and music at a distance.

Redesigned furniture offering comfort and luxury with optional accent color choices, including a new sun lounger with ultimate seating versatility to accommodate friends and family.

Ample under-seat dry storage and USB ports throughout to keep devices charged for a full day and evening on the water.

The Grand Mariner Pontoon Series is powered by 150HP – 400RHP Mercury Marine outboard engine offering award-winning performance and reliability.

The Grand Mariner will be on display as several upcoming national boat shows, including The International Miami Boat Show in February 2021. Additionally, we invite you to watch our premiere launch video this afternoon, October 22 at 1 p.m. CT. To watch the premiere video, visit https://www.facebook.com/harrisboats.

To learn more about the all-new Grand Mariner Pontoon Series, visit https://www.harrisboats.com/grand-mariner-premiere.html.

About Harris Boats

Since 1957, Harris Boats has been crafting pontoons that complement the way boaters live on the water. From the Cruiser series to the Crowne, uncompromising comfort, luxury, and performance are standard. All so you can live your best lake life with friends and family—and make new memories on the water. To learn more, visit www.harrisboats.com.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands such as Simrad, Lowrance, C-MAP, B&G, MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, RELiON, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit www.brunswick.com.