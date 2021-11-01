The Return of an Icon: Lund Re-Introduces the Fisherman Series

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. – November 1, 2021 – With a legacy that spans seven decades, Lund Boats, today announced the return of the iconic Fisherman series – a pure fishing boat built for trolling big waters. The re-imagined Fisherman rides on Lund’s legendary IPS hull – now with a deeper deadrise and wider beam – and boasts unparalleled stability, smoothness, and safety.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to reintroduce the Fisherman after 12-years and are excited for the return,” said Lenn Scholz, President, Lund Boats. “Using consumer feedback and requests, we designed the Fisherman to directly reflect the needs of big water anglers.”

Available in two models – the 1875 and 2075 – the Fisherman is designed to allow anglers to land fish in any location and setting.

The Fisherman’s standard features will meet the demands of dedicated big-water anglers: a deep, roomy cockpit for security and mobility in rough water; the chop-slicing deep-V hull with a wide beam for smooth stability; seating for up to six in the cockpit including the two aft-deck flip seats; spacious side and center rod storage; wide gunnels for downrigger mounting and storage; and Lund’s signature SportTrak inside the gunnel perimeter for accessory mounting.

The Fisherman is powered by a 115 HP – 200 HP Mercury Marine outboard engine providing award-winning performance and reliability.

1875 Fisherman 2075 Fisherman Length 18’ 10” 20’ 10” Beam 99” 99” Max HP 150 HP 200 HP Center Rod Storage 7’ 6” (5), 7’ 2” (5) 7’ 6” (5), 7’ 2” (5) Side Rod Storage 8’ 2” 10’ In-Floor Rod Storage Option 9’ (5), 8’ 6” (5) 9’ (5), 8’ 6” (5) Max Persons 8 9 Total Fuel 32 gal 40gal Livewell Rear: 18 gal/35” Rear: 18 gal/35”

Both models are uniquely equipped to take on the challenges that big waters present and designed to land big fish for decades to come.

About Lund

Lund has been building boats from the heart of lakes country in New York Mills, Minn., since 1948. Using the highest quality materials, Lund Boats are built to last a lifetime. They are guide-tested, wilderness proven, and highly demanded by camps, resorts, fishing guides and professionals throughout North America. Whether aluminum or fiberglass, each boat is skillfully designed to offer anglers the optimal layouts and features they desire. Engineered for maximum performance and superior boat control, Lund boats stay on the breaks and catch more fish, delivering The Ultimate Fishing Experience. Lund Boats – Built by Fishermen for Fishermen. For more information, visit www.lundboats.com.