Sea Ray and Freedom Boat Club win National Safety Awards

Brunswick Corporation brands honored for safety and commitment to sustainability

Mettawa, Ill., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sea Ray boats and Freedom Boat Club, divisions of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), have each been awarded a prestigious National Boating Industry Safety Award. Sea Ray was recognized for its comprehensive Labor Day 2018, Memorial Day 2019 and Independence Day 2019 social media and e-mail campaigns that promoted responsible boating and water safety. Freedom Boat Club has been recognized with a National Boating Industry Safety Award for its Sober Skipper initiative. The awards are part of the inaugural National Boating Industry Safety Awards presented by the Sea Tow Foundation to honor and recognize the work of a boating industry business who is committed to safety.



The judges praised Sea Ray for its campaign to share safety tips, information and messaging with more than 210,000 social media followers and over 260,000 e-mail contacts. Freedom Boat Club was honored for its adoption of a national, network-wide ‘Sober Skipper’ program in 2016 which calls on Freedom Boat Club dock staff to work one-on-one with club members in designating both a ‘sober skipper’ and an official lookout/observer, and to review important safety messaging prior to boat departure.

“Sea Ray has long recognized that the freedom we enjoy while on the water goes hand in hand with safe, responsible and smart boating,” said Dave Marlow, Brunswick Corporation director of Product Integrity & Government Affairs. “This award personifies their commitment to the importance of that message and recognizes the consistent approach Sea Ray has developed as a company. Safety remains a top priority for the products we make and for our consumers that use them.”

“We take safety very seriously and that is a requirement for our members, our employees and anyone that is involved with Freedom Boat Club,” said John Giglio, Freedom Boat Club president. “For 30 years we have been promoting safety on the water from sober driving to wearing the proper sunscreen and safety equipment. We are honored to be recognized by Sea Tow and the National Boating Industry Safety Awards with the Sober Skipper award. It is a true testament to our commitment to safety on the water.”

The goal of the National Boating Industry Safety Awards program is to recognize and celebrate the top for-profit boating industry companies in each category for their commitment and efforts at promoting boating safety initiatives within the U.S. This can include but is not limited to life jacket wear, designating a sober skipper, using VHF radios properly, using engine cut-off lanyards, promoting taking a boating safety course, carrying required boating safety equipment or other boating safety topics.

To be eligible for a National Boating Industry Safety Award, each organization must have demonstrated a commitment to boating safety through programs and promotions completed between August 15, 2018–August 15, 2019 in one of four segments of the recreational marine marketplace: Marine Retailer, Marine Manufacturer, Marine Media or Marine Marketing and Outreach.

For additional information on the Sea Tow Foundation and the North American Sober Skipper Advisory Council, visit SoberSkipper.com.

ABOUT BRUNSWICK

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals. For more information, visit Brunswick.com.

