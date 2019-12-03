Greg Falkner named General Manager, Lowe Boats

Mettawa, Ill. (December 3, 2019) – Lowe Boats has named Greg Falkner as General Manager effective immediately. Falkner joins Brunswick from Harley-Davidson where he worked in a variety of leadership positions since 2001, most recently leading H-D’s Parts and Accessories Product Portfolio where he led a team of Category & Product Managers in the development and execution of consumer-driven growth plans for this $400 million business. Prior to that, he spent six years as a product manager in the motorcycle’s division, working on several platforms including Livewire – H-D’s first electric motorcycle.

“Greg brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Brunswick and we are excited that he will be leading our Lowe Boat division,” said Jeff Behan, President, Aluminum Boat Group Commercial Operations. “Greg’s strong experience in Product and Category management along with his proven track record of working closely with the channel on consumer led growth initiatives positions him well for this role.”

Greg will have responsibility for growing the Lowe Boat brand and managing its portfolio of leading products within the Aluminum Boat Group.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to join Brunswick Corporation and lead Lowe boats,” said Falkner. “Brunswick is the largest marine company in the world and a very respected organization. I’m excited to get out to Missouri to meet the team and get started.”

