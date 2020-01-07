Brunswick Corporation to Showcase Industry Leading Technology and Provide a Glimpse into the Future of Boating at CES 2020

Mettawa, IL, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC), showcased its technology leadership in recreational boating with its debut exhibition at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The Company continues to define the future of the recreational boating industry with the world’s leading propulsion and boat brands, the world’s largest marine technology companies and the largest boat club (Freedom Boat Club) – all of which will be featured this week at CES.



“We are very excited to be presenting and exhibiting at CES in 2020 as a marine-focused enterprise,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation Chief Executive Officer. “Consumer expectations of boating are driven by other mobility experiences which is why our ACES strategy drives our vision for the future of technology in recreational boating . We see the tracks of Autonomy/ADAS, Connectivity, Electrification and Shared-Access being important to the future of our products and services – and you will see us continue our growth in these vertical technology suites including here at CES.”

In addition to showing off its current technology strategy and future marine concepts, Brunswick’s Sea Ray brand will unveil of one of the most innovative and connected boats in the marine industry with the debut of its SLX-R 400e powered by triple 450R Mercury Racing outboard engines. The boat is the first of its kind for Brunswick, combining the luxury of the Sea Ray brand, powered by supercharged Mercury Racing outboard engines with the all-new Fathom e-Power System which is an eco-friendly alternative to a fuel-powered generator system. The Fathom e-Power System includes marine-grade lithium ion batteries and an intuitive user interface, giving the boater power management at their fingertips.

Visitors at Brunswick’s CES exhibit will be able to experience the Company’s focus on design thinking and its entire ecosystem of technology including a current helm featuring Joystick Piloting, Skyhook Virtual anchor, NAUTIC-ON remote connectivity and a full suite of marine leading technology for consumers to interact with. With a nod toward the Company’s plans to redefine the future of boating, Brunswick will display a concept helm that features gesture and voice recognition as well as an enhanced consumer interface.

“CES is a wonderful event because it brings together engineers, technologists and innovators from many industries with the common aim of applying technology to simplify and enhance experiences,” said Foulkes. “The breadth and pace of our product and technology development is unmatched in the marine industry and we’re looking forward to sharing our vision in a truly exciting exhibit that demonstrates our commitment to redefining the marine experience.”

See Brunswick Corporation at CES: Exhibit #26021 in the South Hall 2 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com.

Lee Gordon Director of Marine Public Relations & Communications Brunswick Corporation lee.gordon@brunswick.com 904-860-8848