Sea Ray® Unveils New State-of-the-art SLX-R 400e Outboard at CES 2020

The New Model Features Groundbreaking Fathom™ e-Power System

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 7, 2020) — Sea Ray is kicking off a new decade with the launch of one of the most innovative boats in the marine industry. During CES 2020, Jan. 7–10, in Las Vegas, Nev., Sea Ray will debut the brand-new SLX-R 400e Outboard featuring cutting-edge technology paired with high-performance propulsion, elevated design elements and the orchestrated excellence of the SLX 400. With more than 170,000 attendees and 4,500 exhibitors, CES is the world’s largest and most influential tech event.

“CES presents a unique opportunity to debut the new SLX-R 400e in front of an audience that will truly appreciate its beauty, capabilities and incredible suite of new technologies,” said Steve Langlais, Sea Ray president. “This pioneering new model, which will be available in 2020, showcases the kind of unique, advanced technologies that are worthy of the world’s largest consumer electronics show.”

The “e” in the SLX-R 400e Outboard model name designates a first-of-its-kind boat electrification feature – the Fathom e-Power system. Developed by Brunswick, the Fathom system includes a high-capacity lithium-ion battery pack with an intuitive power management system capable of powering all of the boat’s accessory systems and providing boaters with a convenient, smart way to enjoy all of the features of the boat, for a longer, quieter and more eco-friendly day on the water.

The SLX-R 400e Outboard is propelled by triple Mercury® Racing 450R outboard engines and features Mercury’s Joystick Piloting for Outboards, NextWave™ innovations such as Quiet Ride™ and Dynamic Running Surface™. Other highlights include an exclusive helm display with Dual Digital Dash™ NSO evo3 16-inch displays, state-of-the-art systems from Simrad®, and a premier FUSION® Apollo RA770 marine audio system with a touchscreen display for the ultimate in technologically advanced sound. The boat also comes standard with the Sea Ray Connect™ remote monitoring system, powered by NAUTIC-ON™.

Enhancing the SLX 400 aesthetic, the SLX-R 400e Outboard showcases upscale design elements including special-edition Shadow metallic gel paint, superior quality upholstery with contrast stitching, red underwater lighting and red accent lighting throughout the vessel. Its best-in-class layout offers seating for 22 passengers, an abundance of storage space and iconic amenities like the inviting sunpad and fold down swim terrace. Below deck, a generous cabin that sleeps four creates a comfortable space to escape the elements, relax or spend the night.

“Last year, Sea Ray introduced the special-edition SLX-R 350 Outboard,” said Brad Zoelle, Sea Ray vice president of category management. “Due to its astounding success, I am thrilled to announce we have expanded the R package within the SLX family to present the SLX-R 400e Outboard.”

CES 2020 runs Tuesday, Jan. 7 through Friday, Jan. 10. The SLX-R 400e Outboard will be showcased at the Brunswick display, located at exhibit #26021. Members of the media are invited to visit during show hours to view the SLX-R 400e Outboard and test out Joystick Piloting and the latest revolutionary technology from Brunswick. To make an appointment for a guided media tour, please contact Sara Moore at Sara.Moore@SeaRay.com.

The boat will also headline Sea Ray’s display at the Miami International Boat Show, Feb. 13­–17. For more information about Sea Ray, and to view the complete line-up, visit SeaRay.com.

