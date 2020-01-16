New video showcases Brunswick Corporation’s successful CES 2020 strategy & execution

Mettawa, Ill., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) recently showcased its industry leading technology for the first time at CES 2020, garnering broad media coverage from around the world and rave reviews from exhibitors, visitors and partners at the show. In addition to the debut of the SLX-R 400e from Sea Ray with the all-new Fathom e-Power system, Brunswick displayed a concept helm that featured an enhanced consumer interface incorporating gesture and voice recognition.



See what everyone is saying about Brunswick’s presence at CES 2020 in this new video.

“The response to our exhibit was incredible,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation Chief Executive Officer. “Throughout the show, we had waves of visitors from around the world who were just blown away by our suite of new technologies. CES 2020 was another major demonstration of Brunswick’s commitment to using technology and new business models to redefine the marine consumer experience.”

During the show and its related events, tens of thousands of people were able to experience Brunswick’s leading-edge, human-centered development capabilities which deliver technology integration comparable to other sophisticated mobility experiences, for example in automotive and aerospace, and are rapidly evolving in the areas of Autonomy/ADAS, Connectivity, Electrification and Shared-Access models.

“We knew that CES would showcase Brunswick’s capabilities on a global stage,” said Foulkes. “The Brunswick team is excited about our participation at CES and we are already looking forward to demonstrating our rapidly evolving technologies and capabilities again next year.”

