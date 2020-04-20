Power Products launches new video as employees provide life-saving and essential products in COVID-19 relief efforts

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (April 20, 2020): Power Products, LLC- A Menomonee Falls based division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is playing a vital role in the nationwide efforts to provide critical services during the COVID-19 crisis. Many of the Power Products facilities around the country have remained open to fulfill the needs of first responders and emergency equipment manufacturers. In addition, employees around the country are contributing to several relief efforts using the vertical integration capabilities that are standard at many of the Power Products facilities. Here’s a list of what some of the brands are doing to help.

Power Products: Creating 3D printed masks as part of a state-wide initiative with Concordia University to provide for local hospitals in Wisconsin

Creating 3D printed masks as part of a state-wide initiative with Concordia University to provide for local hospitals in Wisconsin Marinco: Supplying critical electrical components that are used to provide power to mobile treatment centers and medical tents

Supplying critical electrical components that are used to provide power to mobile treatment centers and medical tents Blue Sea Systems : Designing and producing arm-actuated door handles to eliminate hand touching at their Bellingham, Washington facility

: Designing and producing arm-actuated door handles to eliminate hand touching at their Bellingham, Washington facility Mastervolt: Providing power systems to emergency vehicles and field hospitals from their plant in Amsterdam

Here’s a video of Power Products employees creating the masks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qk6BTHRnyjo

“During this unprecedented time in our lives and in our business, it is our job as a leader in the marine and mobile industry to use our manufacturing capabilities to help those who need our support,” said Tom Schuessler, Power Products president. “We have capabilities to make masks, create critical components for first responders and we have asked our employees to think about how they can help the communities in which we live and work. I’m so proud of everything we have done to help fight COVID-19. We will continue to lend support while operating our business.”

With so many different relief efforts being implemented nationwide, Power Products finds itself as a critical supplier in this unprecedented time with a leadership position in specialized and emergency response vehicles and stationary medical care applications.

“Many of our technical capabilities are ideal for supporting relief efforts” said David Johnson, Power Products vice president of marketing. “Power Products is uniquely suited to contribute during this global pandemic. We feel an obligation to support our communities however we can.”

Power Products continues to be an essential supplier in support of our COVID-19 support as their battery chargers are essential systems for critical care applications including the emergency response to fighting Coronavirus. In addition to manufacturing PPE for first responders, both Pro Mariner and Blue Sea Systems continue to work closely with fire departments around the world to supply battery chargers and other electrical products for fire trucks. These battery chargers meet the reliability, durability and performance requirements necessary for provide life-saving support for those in need.

