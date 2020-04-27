Brunswick Boat Group facilities support workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle

METTAWA, Ill., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Boat Group, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is making a difference in the fight against COVID-19. Recently, BBG has donated 15,000 masks to first responders and hospitals in three different communities where Brunswick Boat Group manufacturing facilities are located. In addition, the business is utilizing its upholstery manufacturing capability to design and fabricate additional masks for employees at its Integrated Manufacturing Center in Florida as well as at its Sea Ray Tellico plant in Tennessee, Thunder Jet facility in Washington, Boston Whaler in Edgewater, Florida and soon its Reynosa facility in Mexico.

See how Brunswick Boat Group is helping in the fight against COVID-19 in this new video

“Our boat group leadership team identified an opportunity to not only donate masks to first responders in our communities, but to use our manufacturing capabilities to create masks for our employees,” said Huw Bower, Brunswick Boat Group president. “By remaining self-reliant in our vertical integration capabilities, we are ensuring that our employees are safe when they return to work and we aren’t taking any masks out of the critical supply chain of supplies that are intended for first responders.”

Brunswick Corporation has launched a multi-faceted, global response across its portfolio to support the fight against this pandemic, including monetary donations and manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE), such as face masks and shields. The company continues to seek opportunities to manufacture additional products and has active programs underway to produce additional masks, face shield parts, and components for ventilators.

“We have a unique opportunity within Brunswick Boat Group to utilize our world-class manufacturing facilities to design and manufacture critical PPE where it is needed the most,” said Lauren Beckstedt, Brunswick Boat Group CMO. “Our employees have been looking for opportunities to help and some have taken it upon themselves to do so at their homes. It’s been an incredible, cross-functional effort from everyone at BBG to help in any way they can.”

Brunswick announced in late March the shutdown of most of its manufacturing facilities in accordance with various state orders. Building vital medical equipment has helped hospitals and first responders desperate for supplies and put workforces back on the line.

“It is our responsibility to do what we can in the communities in which we live and work,” said Bower. “We are all in this together, trying to figure out how to help one another. We are focused on the health and safety of our employees but at the same time, we are honored to do our part and help those who are on the front lines of this pandemic.”

About Brunswick



Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com.

See how Brunswick Boat Group is helping in the fight against COVID-19 in this new video











Lee Gordon Director – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Relations Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003 Cell: 904-860-8848 Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com