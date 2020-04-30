Brunswick Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

STRENGTH IN THE PRESENT.

FOCUS ON THE FUTURE.

As we navigate these unprecedented circumstances, we must all focus on caring for our loved ones, our teams, our customers, our partners and ourselves.

You, our customers, matter deeply to us, because you make what we do possible. Whether you are impacted directly or indirectly by the COVID-19 virus, you are in our thoughts.

Please remember to follow all recommended health guidelines and help others when you can.

Together, we will get through this—and come out on the other side stronger than ever.