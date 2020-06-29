Brunswick Virtual Boat Show to feature More Than 30 Brands During Two-Day On-Line Event; July 21-22

METTAWA, Ill. (June 26, 2020) – Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) will host a two-day virtual boat show on July 21-22, showcasing its award-winning boat group portfolio, Mercury Marine engine lineup and the largest global parts & accessories businesses in the marine industry. In addition, The Brunswick Virtual Boat Show will host many of the company’s key partners, bringing together cutting-edge technology, design and innovation all under one “virtual” platform.

More than 30 brands will exhibit during the event, all dedicated to integrating customer-focused technologies and understanding the evolving needs of boating, opening new opportunities for collaborative advancements.

The two-day live event will allow attendees to interact with all brands, on their own time, engaging with brand teams who will be on-line to answer questions for the two-day live event. Following the live event, there will be an additional 60 days of on-demand content for attendees to continue to engage with Brunswick’s brands in a fun and interactive atmosphere.

Brunswick has the largest portfolio of the marine industry’s most recognized brands, so a virtual show gives our brand fans an easy way to see the complete line-up and get personal attention to find or design the boat or boating experience of their dreams,” said Lauren Beckstedt, Brunswick Boat Group & Business Acceleration CMO. “Not only can consumers learn about our 2021 model year introductions, they can also learn more about Freedom Boat Club, a social boat club membership that provides immediate access to the water.”

“Hosting the virtual boat show provides a safe alternative to physical shows and events given the changes brought on by the global pandemic,” said Michelle Dauchy, Mercury Marine CMO. “Through this event we will provide a broad selection of education, entertainment, training and other helpful tools for attendees to experience live and download into their virtual briefcase. In the future, shows and events will increasingly include virtual elements and we intend to be on the forefront of that engagement in the marine industry.”

Brunswick Brands Currently Scheduled to Exhibit during the Brunswick Virtual Boat Show

Attwood Lund Boats Bayliner Boats Mastervolt Blue Sea Systems Mercury Marine Parts & Accessories Boston Whaler Mercury Marine Propulsion Crestliner Boats Mercury Marine Racing Cypress Cay Pontoons Mercury Marine Repower CZone Motorguide Freedom Boat Club NAUTIC-ON Harris Pontoons Princecraft Pro Mariner Heyday Boats Sea Ray Boats Lowe Boats Thunder Jet Boats

Partner Brands Currently Scheduled to Exhibit during the Brunswick Virtual Boat Show:

Dowco Marine Raymarine Fusion Audio Seadek Hyperlite & HO Sports (Prize Sponsor Only) SeaKeeper JL Audio SeaTow NBOA Simrad

All attendees to the Brunswick Virtual Boat Show are automatically entered to win the Great Outdoors Getaway and take part in the Ultimate Summer Gear Grand Prize as the Winner of Brunswick’s Virtual Boat Show Scavenger Hunt taking place during the event.

(Exhibitor list subject to change prior to show. Details on virtual seminars to be announced closer to show dates.)

ABOUT BRUNSWICK

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and NAUTIC-ON. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com.