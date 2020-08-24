New MerCruiser Bravo Four S forward facing drive with Smart Tow system delivers total control for tow sports

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Mercury Marine® today unveiled its Bravo Four S™ forward-facing drive with Smart Tow® controls, a new drive system for MerCruiser® engines that elevates the art of crafting perfect wakes for wakesurfing, wakeboarding and other tow sports. Digital controls that coordinate ballast, surf tabs and propulsion settings under a single and intuitive user interface make it easier than ever before.

"The popularity of water tow sports — and, particularly, wakesurfing and wakeboarding — has surged. We carefully studied all the refinements that go into optimizing a boat's wake for each of the various tow sports and devised a system to make those settings easy for the boater," said Tim Reid, Mercury vice president of product development and engineering.

"Whether boaters are veteran wakesurfers or new to tow sports, the Bravo Four S forward‑facing drive delivers the power to do it safely and reliably in combination with proven MerCruiser 4.5‑liter V6, 6.2‑liter V8 and 8.2‑liter V8 sterndrive engines ranging from 250hp to 430hp."

Mercury SmartCraft® digital technologies, including an upgraded Smart Tow system, come standard with the Bravo Four S drive. These controls allow customization of the tow sports experience with just a few taps on a Mercury VesselView® touchscreen display. The driver can simply select the desired tow sports activity, and the Smart Tow system will display the appropriate controls to dial in the perfect launch acceleration, towing speed and wake characteristics.

Other advantages of the Bravo Four S drive include:

Enhanced maneuverability, especially at low speeds, resulting from the forward‑facing props' extra "grip" on the water;

The SmartCraft Digital Throttle & Shift system for precise control, which is particularly important when riders are in tow;

A selection of five new propellers designed specifically to leverage all the advantages of the Bravo Four S drive; and

Support from the vast network of Mercury authorized dealers who can service the entire system, from drive to display.

Mercury built its first forward‑facing drive in 1949 when it invented the reversible gear case. The Bravo Four S drive builds on that foundation with a new forward‑facing addition to the venerable MerCruiser Bravo drive lineup.

"We started with our highly visionary legacy designs and added new technologies, digital functionality for the user and seamless integration with the engine and boat controls," Reid said. "This is the forward‑facing drive for the new generation of tow sports enthusiasts."

For more detailed information on the Bravo Four S forward-facing drive with Smart Tow system, please see the product brochure and dedicated webpage.

About Mercury Marine

Headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Mercury Marine is a world‑leading manufacturer of marine propulsion systems. A $3 billion division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), Mercury designs, manufactures and distributes engines, parts and accessories for recreational, commercial and governmental marine applications. Mercury empowers boaters with products that are easy‑to‑use, reliable and backed by the most dedicated customer support in the world with 10,000 service points globally. Mercury’s industry‑leading brand portfolio includes Mercury outboard engines and Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages. Mercury’s global parts‑and‑accessories business includes: propellers; SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick and Whale marine parts; Land ‘N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; and Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils. More information is available at MercuryMarine.com.