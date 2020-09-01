Boston Whaler introduces new ‘Swiss army knife of boating,’ the versatile, family-oriented 240 Vantage

EDGEWATER, Fla. (Sept. 1, 2020) — Boston Whaler has unveiled the newest member of its award-winning Vantage series: the all-new 240 Vantage. Whaler President Nick Stickler introduced the model during a Facebook Live event, in which members of the boat’s development team were on hand to demonstrate key features and functionality.

“The 240 Vantage is incredibly versatile and customizable,” said Stickler. “We call it the ‘Swiss Army knife of boating.’ Just like our new 280 Vantage, the 240 is ideal for boaters who want to take advantage of everything the water has to offer.”

The 240 Vantage is well suited to a wide range of activities, including fishing, cruising, beaching, water sports, entertaining and more. Conversation-friendly seating can be found throughout the boat, from the plush bow lounge seats to the convenient foldaway aft seat. Across from the captain, you’ll find Whaler’s innovative portside lounge seating, which converts to multiple positions: facing forward, facing aft, or laid flat to serve as the perfect napping spot.

Seating isn’t the only comfort-minded amenity: An optional fiberglass prep center in the cockpit adds a handy place to prepare snacks, drinks or bait. The Vantage includes a standard enclosed head and sink, making long outings a little easier on everyone. The boat is also available with both a windlass and a bow boarding ladder to help passengers climb down to and back up from the beach.

An array of features make the 240 Vantage a highly capable fishing vessel, as well. A large, insulated in-floor fishbox keeps catches fresh, while an optional livewell on the transom puts bait at your fingertips. Stainless steel rod holders are located strategically throughout the boat, and enclosed rod storage in the console is easily accessed through the bow.

The 240 Vantage features Whaler’s proprietary foam-injected hull, which has been precision-engineered to deliver remarkable stability and softness while underway. Cutting-edge navigation and propulsion technology — including a V8 Mercury Verado engine and available Raymarine electronics — ensure smooth handling and intuitive control. The boat’s deep freeboard provides an added sense of security for all passengers, and a sleek profile combines a sporty aesthetic with incredible seaworthiness. Further, the glass windshield and integrated hardtop or suntop options offer clear visibility and protection from midday rays. Choose the optional watersports tower with wakeboard racks to elevate your wakeboarding game.

"We’re excited to offer this great new option for families seeking active ‘staycations,’” said Stickler. “The 240 Vantage provides a whole new view on what’s possible, putting family fun, watersports, sightseeing, fishing and priceless memories within reach.”