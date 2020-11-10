Brunswick Corporation Expands Capability in Electrification Technologies

METTAWA, Ill., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world leader in recreational boating, Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) continues to develop solutions to further improve boater experiences both by advancing the efficiency and capabilities of its core product lines and through its ACES (Autonomy, Connectivity, Electrification & Shared Access) strategy.

In order to advance this strategy, Brunswick is establishing new leaders with strong technology experience and strengthening its development capability and investments in electrification technology and programs, in addition to autonomy and connectivity.

In support of this effort, Brunswick is announcing the appointment of John Oenick as Director, Enterprise Electrification.

“In this role, John will lead the enterprise technology strategy that supports our Division’s delivery of electrification solutions,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “John is part of a cohort of around 20 new employees with vast experience in electrification who have been hired by Brunswick over just the last six months.”

Oenick joins Brunswick following an 18-year career with John Deere where he most recently managed a Powertrain Innovation Center located at the University of Wisconsin focused on hybrid diesel engine development through implementation of 48- and 700-Volt Motor Generator Units and electrified air intake systems. Prior assignments included Director of Power Electronics, developing power inverters, and Global Manager of Vehicle Electrification developing high customer value applications for electric drive systems on Agriculture and Construction vehicles.

Oenick’s career began in the automotive industry where he filled a series of positions of increasing responsibility within General Motors and Chrysler Corporations focused on powertrain development, vehicle integration and engine control system calibration for emissions, performance and fuel efficiency. After a decade in the auto industry, he gained valuable experience in the Marine and Recreational Products Industry at Bombardier as the Director of Powertrain Development for Sea Doo Watercraft and Jet Boats.

“Over the past few years, our Company has rapidly grown our electrification capabilities through the 2018 acquisition of the Power Products portfolio of companies, focused on advanced battery, power-conversion and digital control technologies, and fully-integrated electrical systems for the marine and RV industries,” said Foulkes.

During the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in January, Brunswick launched the all-new Fathom e-Power system, a first-of-its-kind boat electrification feature that includes a high-capacity lithium-ion battery pack with an intuitive power management system capable of powering all of a boat’s accessory systems. The technology provides boaters with a convenient and smart way to enjoy all the features of the boat, for a longer, quieter and more eco-friendly day on the water. Fathom, which is currently available on the Sea Ray SLX-R 400e, has been nominated for 2021 CES Innovation Award. The product will soon be applied across additional boat models and propulsion systems.

In October, Brunswick hired Aine Denari as President, Brunswick Boat Group. Denari’s deep experience in advanced driver assistance technologies and broad technology implementation at Z-F and Ford Motor Co. will ensure that ACES technologies are effectively deployed in Brunswick’s industry-leading boat brands.

