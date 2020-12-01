Boston Whaler builds on a series’ fearless legacy with the bold new 220 and 250 Dauntless

EDGEWATER, Fla. (Dec. 1, 2020) — For decades, the Boston Whaler Dauntless series has led the industry in confident performance and multitasking capabilities. Now, the brand has introduced a bold new definition of “dauntless” with the debut of two exciting new models: the 220 and 250 Dauntless.

“True to their name and heritage, the Dauntless models empower boaters to approach the water fearlessly, taking on new activities and exploring new territory with confidence,” said President Nick Stickler. “The 220 and 250 are highly versatile, with the performance and features to unlock everything the water has to offer. We’re thrilled to introduce this next evolution of the popular Dauntless series.”

Striking features of the 220 and 250 include their graceful sheer line and 18-degree deadrise. Their precision-engineered hulls deliver predictable handling and a remarkably soft, stable ride, even in choppy conditions. Boaters can safely head offshore as well as inshore, elevating the Dauntless above and beyond a typical bay boat. The intuitive helm station on each boat includes a Mercury® SmartCraft deluxe gauge package and an optional Fusion® stereo with JL Audio® speakers, for easy command and top-quality sound, respectively.

The bow area of the Dauntless line has always been a crowd-pleaser, and the 220 and 250 take its appeal to the next level. Directly in front of the console, a spacious bow lounge includes armrests and cup holders. The seat lifts open to reveal a cavernous storage compartment with space for multiple rods, buckets, PFDs and more.

Active boaters will appreciate options like Whaler’s All-Activity Tower®, which has a casting platform, watersports tow point, and ski and wakeboard racks. Cutting-edge Mercury propulsion provides plenty of get-up-and-go for fast-paced laps around the lake, and swimmers can re-board the boat safely thanks to an angled swim ladder and platform. Further contributing to their all-day comfort, each Dauntless features an enclosed compartment in the console with a portable head.

For anglers, the Dauntless models deliver enhanced fishing capability, thanks to their open layout and an array of purposeful amenities and options. In the bow area, you’ll find well-placed rod holders and a forward fishbox with overboard drain. Midship, a versatile leaning post is available in several configurations, including a reversible pilot seat with a 32-gallon livewell. Aft, the stern deck is now flush, rather than stepped up, with port and starboard jump seats that offer ergonomic comfort and fold out of the way when not in use.

Additional features of the 220 Dauntless include:

Full-beam aft casting platform

Optional T-Top or fiberglass hardtop with rod holders and watersports tow point

Mercury power options up to a 250-hp XL V8

Optional freshwater shower with 12-gallon tank

Additional features of the 250 Dauntless include:

Forward bow sun pad with port and starboard folding backrests

Optional T-Top or fiberglass hardtop with rod holders and watersports tow point

Flush-mounted 35-gallon stern deck livewell

Full-beam aft casting platform

Mercury power options up to a 400-hp XXL L6 DTS Verado®

Optional freshwater shower with 12-gallon tank

“For boaters seeking a higher-quality bay boat experience, the 220 and 250 Dauntless truly raise the bar,” said Stickler. “At every stage of development, our team sought to refine, enhance and expand what this versatile series can do. The resulting boats empower more activities with zero trade-offs, making them exciting new leaders in the day boat market.”