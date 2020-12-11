Sea Ray and Freedom Boat Club win National Boating Industry Safety Awards

The Sea Tow Foundation and its North American Sober Skipper Advisory Council announced Sea Ray and Freedom Boat Club have won National Boating Industry Safety Awards which recognize the best boating safety work in the for-profit section of the recreational boating industry. Held during the Marine Retailer Association of America’s virtual Dealer Week, the awards were organized by the Sea Tow Foundation and the North American Sober Skipper Advisory Council to recognize and celebrate the top for-profit boating industry companies in each category for their commitment and efforts at promoting boating safety initiatives within the U.S.

The Top Powerboat Manufacturer Award was presented for the second year to Sea Ray Boats.

Sea Tow Foundation Executive Director Gail Kulp said, “Sea Ray’s messaging clearly shows a corporate commitment to a strong boating safety culture with a special emphasis on new boaters,” she said. “They successfully incorporated the COVID-19 pandemic into their safety messaging through multiple platforms including videos, photos, customer emails and social media posts.”

To learn more about the 2020 Safety Award winners and Sea Ray’s campaign, visit the Sea Tow Foundation blog.

The Top Marine Marketing and Outreach Award was won by Freedom Boat Club who last year received a special Sober Skipper Award for its national adoption of the Sober Skipper program.

Said Kulp, “Freedom Boat Club delivers clear, concise and consistent safety messaging and programming to a well-defined and highly targeted audience. They utilized every touchpoint available to communicate their messaging, coupled with a solid national boater education and training program. Safety is clearly a big part of their overall operation.”

To be eligible for a National Boating Industry Safety Award, each organization must have demonstrated a commitment to boating safety through programs and promotions completed between August 15, 2019 – August 15, 2020 in one of five segments of the recreational marine marketplace. https://boatingindustry.com/news/2020/12/10/sea-tow-foundation-announces-national-boating-industry-safety-award-winners/