Bayliner and Sea Ray Honored During 2020 Boat of the Year Awards from Moteur Boat Magazine

Both Bayliner and Sea Ray were recognized as winners of the 2020 Boat of the Year Awards by Moteur Boat Magazine, France’s leading nautical publication.

The Boat of the Year (-7m category) was presented to Bayliner for the Trophy 22 CC model recognizing its excellent seaworthiness, versatility and finish.

The Boat of the Year Judges Special Award was presented to Sea Ray for the 320 Outboard recognizing its quality of details, comfort, unique layout and the accessories you get onboard for a safe, sporty and fantastic performance ride.

The awards are judged purely on the boats’ design, ability and value for money in their chosen marketplace. The awards included seven different boat awards, as well as the Customer Service Award.

All the boats were sea-trialed and rigorously tested by the magazine's technical experts, and for the first time, the awards were announced in a virtual format through a radio broadcast. Both Bayliner and Sea Ray will be featured in the upcoming edition of Moteur Boat Magazine.