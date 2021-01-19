Freedom Boat Club Named to the Top 500 Franchise List by Entrepreneur Magazine for Fifth Consecutive Year

VENICE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 – For the fifth consecutive year, Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and the nation’s largest boat club, has been recognized on the 2021 Top 500 Franchise List by Entrepreneur Magazine ranking fourth in the recreational business category and 193rd overall.

“2020 was a record year for Freedom Boat Club, and we are honored to receive this prestigious honor alongside the top franchise systems in the world,” said Louis Chemi

Vice President, Freedom Franchise Systems. “Our success is attributed to our franchise partners who deliver exceptional member experiences and represent the Freedom Boat Club brand at the highest level. Together, I look forward to building on our momentum and fostering a growing community of lifetime boaters.”

Key factors that go into the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

“In October 2019, I opened my first Freedom Boat Club location in Wilmington, North Carolina and I couldn’t be happier with my decision to be part of the Freedom Boat Club family or more impressed with the partnership I’ve experienced in my first year,” said Zach Hollenbaugh, franchise owner, Freedom Boat Club of Wilmington. “They have proven to be an invaluable partner from day one – from their comprehensive operations playbook, systems, training, as well as their turn-key sales and marketing solutions to support our growth locally – I’m thrilled to see Freedom Boat Club on the Top 500 Franchise list once again for all the many ways they support our franchisee network.”

Earlier this year, Freedom Boat Club was recognized as 2021 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review, as well as a recipient of the National Boating Industry Safety Awards.

To view the full Franchise 500 List, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/500/2021