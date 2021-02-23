Brunswick Corporation Supports Executive Leadership Council with Educational Scholarships to Support Black College Students

The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), the pre-eminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-suites, on corporate boards and in global enterprises, will offer $1 million in scholarships for Black undergraduate students in 2021, for which scholarship applications are now being accepted. Through the generous support of 15 corporate partners, The ELC expands its scholarship programs to support the academic success of more than 100 Black undergraduate students in 2021. Scholarships are awarded to students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership skills and a commitment to community service.

"Change occurs when preparedness meets opportunity," said Crystal E. Ashby, interim president and CEO of The ELC. "In these ever-changing times, The ELC supports the next generations of leaders so they are ready when it is their time. The ELC successfully engaged current and new corporate partners to join our vision to expand our educational scholarships in 2021 to $1 million. The result of our partnerships," she added, "is that The ELC will support 100 Black undergraduate college students in 2021, the most ever in the history of our organization."

The mission of The ELC's Scholarship Program is to build a pipeline of Black corporate talent by supporting the academic achievement and development of Black undergraduate students. The ELC scholarship program consists of 14 one-year and multiyear awards of tuition support in amounts ranging from $7,000 to $20,000 per year. All ELC scholarship recipients will gain access to internship and early career placement opportunities through our 2021 scholarship partners and 2021 Honors Symposium sponsors set for this fall.

Corporate sponsors include Bristol Myers Squibb, Brunswick Corporation, Chevron Corporation, ExxonMobil, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HSBC Bank USA, Johnson & Johnson, Linde plc, Lowe's Companies, Inc., Moody's, Nationwide, Phillips 66, Raytheon Technologies, The Coca-Cola Foundation, and USAA. For information on each of the 14 ELC scholarships or to apply before the deadline of March 31, 2021, visit elcscholars.com.

About The Executive Leadership Council

The Executive Leadership Council, an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 1986, is the pre-eminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-suites, on corporate boards and in global enterprises. Comprising 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives, board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com.