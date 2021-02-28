Brunswick Corporation Brands Honored with Eight Neptune Awards in Recognition of Marine Marketing Excellence

The Marine Marketers of America (MMA) recently announced the winners of the 2020 Neptune Awards for Marine Marketing Excellence, including eight award winners and honorable mentions across the brands including three winners and five honorable mentions.

The 2020 Neptune Awards drew 129 entries in 20 categories, and more than 70 marketing leaders from throughout the marine industry were involved in the judging process.

Brunswick’s award winners included:

Best Advertising Single or Spread: Boston Whaler Boats, “Start Living” single advertisement – created by Boston Whaler Boats and Dino Publishing

Best Email Marketing: Boston Whaler Boats, “Roam from Home” – created by Boston Whaler Boats and Dino Publishing

Best Product Literature: Lowe Boats, “2021 Fish Boats and Pontoon Boats Catalogs” – created by Lowe Boats and Redfish Collective

Brunswick’s honorable mentions included:

B2B Marketing: Sea Ray Boats, “Top of the Props”

Integrated Marketing Campaign: Boston Whaler, “Dauntless Launch”

Online Advertising: Boston Whaler, “Spring Retail Promotion”

Social Media: Mercury Marine

Video, Single: Boston Whaler, “Dauntless Launch”

This year’s 13th annual competition was open to any organization producing and publishing marine industry marketing materials between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020. The full list of winners here their creative work is available here: https://www.marinemarketersofamerica.org/neptunes-2020