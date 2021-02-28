Lund and Mercury Pro Angler Jeff Gustafson Wins First Ever Bassmaster Elite Tournament; Crestliner and Mercury Pro John Cox finishes 3rd

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 1, 2021 – Jeff "Gussy" Gustafson said it would be a dream come true if he could win at the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite in Knoxville, Tennessee. This past weekend, on his Lund Pro V bass boat powered by a Mercury 250 ProXS, Gustafson went wire-to-wire winning his first Bassmaster Elite Championship. The Canadian born pro finished with a four-day total of 63-0 and becomes the second Canadian in Elite Series history to take home the coveted trophy. Since joining the Lund Boats Pro Team in 2007, Gustafson has had 64 tournament appearances fishing the Bassmaster Elite & FLW with 9 Top 10 finishes.

"The win means everything to me," said Gustafson. "It's for everybody who has supported my crazy dream to fish bass tournaments for a living. Everybody at Lund is at the top of that list because of the long-term support. I'm proud to showcase my awesome boat on this stage and display its versatility. I love that the boat performs well on big water like the Great Lakes as well as shallow river backwaters and everywhere in between."

Cresliner and Mercury Pro John Cox had one of his best outings with a third-place finish sparked by a 14-9 bag of largemouth on the final day. On Saturday, Cox jumped from fifth to third and was able to maintain his position with a four-day total of 52-10 onboard his Crestliner 1850 Bass Hawk powered by a Mercury 250 ProXS.

"The Bassmaster Elite tournament circuit brings the best in bass fishing and to have two of our pros finish in the top three represents a big win for the Brunswick Aluminum Boat Group and our brands, and is a testament to not only their talent on the water, but our continued dedication to powering champions," said Jeff Augustine, Senior Director of Marketing, Aluminum Boat Group. "On behalf of our entire team, we congratulate Jeff and John for an incredible weekend and look forward to supporting their continued success throughout the 2021 season and beyond."

