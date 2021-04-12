Brunswick Recognizes Facilities Worldwide for Record-Setting Safety Achievements

METTAWA, Ill., April 12 2021 – Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today announced the recipients of its 2020 awards for exceptional safety performance in a year in which Brunswick achieved the lowest recordable incident rate in company history. These honors not only recognize the success of Brunswick’s safety culture and initiatives but encourage and reward employees and facilities that have achieved outstanding safety and wellness performance through promotion and practice of safety awareness.

All Brunswick manufacturing, engineering and distribution facilities worldwide are eligible for this recognition. For 2020 performance, the company is recognizing four facilities with the Brunswick Safety Leadership Award; each location will receive the award and $10,000 to donate to a local charity of its choice.

The four facilities earning the Brunswick Safety Leadership Award for 2020 performance are:

Reynosa, Mexico (Brunswick Boat Group)

Fond du Lac, Wis. (Mercury Marine Plant 17 Castings)

Juarez, Mexico (Advanced System Group ACME)

Eagan, Minn. (Land ‘N’ Sea)

“Throughout 2020, in the face of immense challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, our facilities worked diligently to ensure that the health and safety of our employees remained our number one priority,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick CEO.

“We are proud to honor the Brunswick facilities that implemented industry-leading safety processes and demonstrated a culture which promotes creating a safe work environment as a responsibility shared by all employees.”

Additionally, eight facilities earned the Brunswick Award for Sustained Safety Excellence, an award recognizing operations that consistently rank among the highest in safety performance over multiple years. Each of these eight facilities will receive $2,500 to donate to a local charity of its choice.

The eight facilities are:

Bangor, Northern Ireland (Whale Marine)

Dandenong, Australia (Mercury Marine Plant 25)

Juarez, Mexico (Mercury Marine Plant 22)

Oshkosh, Wis. (Mercury Marine Plant 33 Engineering)

Panama City, Fla. (Mercury Marine Testing Plant 37)

Burnaby, British Columbia (Mercury Marine Distribution Center Plant 89)

New York Mills, Minn. (Lund/Crestliner)

Suzhou, China (Mercury Marine Plant 58)

Brunswick is also recognizing 16 facilities with Distinguished Safety Awards for 2020 safety performance. 41 Brunswick facilities did not incur any lost-time incidents in 2020.

The 16 global Brunswick manufacturing and distribution facilities honored with the Distinguished Safety Award for their safety performance in 2020 are:

Atlanta, Ga. (Mercury Marine Plant 73 Land ‘N’ Sea Distribution Center)

Brisbane, Australia (BLA Marine Distribution)

Dandridge, Tenn. (Sea Ray Boats)

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Harris and Cypress Cay Pontoons)

Grand Rapids, Mich. (Land ‘N’ Sea)

Kansas City, Mo. (Land 'N' Sea)

Heerenveen, Netherlands (Lankhorst Taselaar)

Houston, Texas (Land ‘N’ Sea)

Kent, Wash. (Land ‘N’ Sea)

Milton, Ontario (Mercury Marine Plant 20 Distribution Center)

Miramar, Fla. (Mercury Marine Plant 85 Distribution Center)

Palhoca, Brazil (Mercury Marine Distribution Center)

Petit-Rechain, Belgium (Mercury Marine Plant 28)

Pompano Beach, Fla. (Land 'N' Sea)

Victoria, British Columbia (Payne’s Marine Supply)

Vonore, Tenn. (Sea Ray Boats, Tellico)

The Brunswick Safety Leadership Award recipients are selected by Brunswick senior management. The separate Distinguished Safety Award and Sustained Performance awards are determined by the achievement of specific safety performance objectives, which include incident rates and other metrics.