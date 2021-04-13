Freedom Boat Club Accelerates Midwest Growth Plans Announcing Expansion into Wisconsin and Two New Chicagoland locations

VENICE, Fla., (April 13, 2021) – Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and the world’s largest boat club, today announced their continued expansion in the Midwest with the establishment of Freedom Boat Club of Greater Milwaukee, the company’s first Club in the state of Wisconsin, bringing Freedom’s footprint to 32 states across the U.S. Additionally, as part of the Company’s expansion plans in Chicago announced a few weeks ago, Freedom will open two new club locations this spring, one in Diversey Harbor as part of FBC of Chicago and another in Fox Lake, west of Chicago, as part of FBC Chain of Lakes.

The new Milwaukee location will be at McKinley Marina in downtown Milwaukee with six slips secured for the initial opening slated for the start of the 2021 boating season.

“We have been looking at the Wisconsin market for quite some time and are excited to bring Freedom Boat Club to Milwaukee with plans to quickly expand throughout the state,” said Scott Ward, Freedom Boat Club Corporate Territories vice president. “The proximity between Milwaukee and Chicago provides our members opportunities for new experiences throughout the Upper Midwest. Both areas represent active and passionate communities of boaters, and we are looking forward to an incredible 2021 boating season, as well as our continued expansion in these markets to serve our members.”

Additionally, building on Freedom’s accelerated growth plan in the Chicago territory, the openings of their Diversey Harbor and Fox Lake locations in Illinois now gives Freedom six locations in the Chicagoland area. Both Illinois locations will open in May 2021.

Over the past month, Freedom Boat Club has opened its first location in the United Kingdom, acquired the Freedom Boat Club of New York franchise operation and territory rights and acquired the Chicago franchise operation and territory.

Freedom Boat Club of Milwaukee is now Freedom’s eighth corporate owned territory joining Southwest Florida, Southeast Florida, Raleigh, North Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, Chicago, Illinois, Long Island, New York and the United Kingdom.

About Freedom Boat Club:

Founded in 1989, Freedom Boat Club is the largest boat club operator and a premier marine franchisor in the nation. FBC and its franchisees service over 38,000 memberships at over 260 locations across 31 states, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit freedomboatclub.com.

About Brunswick:

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Mastervolt, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.