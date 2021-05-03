New Study Shows Mercury Marine has more than a $5 billion annual impact on Fond du Lac community

FOND DU LAC, Wis. – May 3, 2021 – According to a new study conducted by Envision Fond du Lac, Mercury Marine has more than a five billion dollar annual economic impact on the Fond du Lac community – an increase of more than one billion dollars per year from five years ago.

The study shows that Mercury continues to be one of the top employers in the state of Wisconsin, now employing nearly 4,000 people at its global headquarters in Fond du Lac. Mercury's employment in April 2020 was more than double what it was during the recession of 2009 and is currently close to triple that number. Additionally, Mercury has a total job impact of more than 11,000 jobs in the Fond du Lac community, meaning that each job at Mercury Marine supports an additional two full-time positions in Fond du Lac County

“Mercury Marine has been a mainstay in the Fond du Lac area for decades and this study quantifies the incredible economic impact that they have on our community,” said Jim Cleveland, Envision Greater Fond du Lac vice president. “With over $5 billion of overall economic impact, they bring incredible significance to the region through 4,000 high paying careers. Another 7,000 jobs have resulted from their presence through supply chain vendors and retail spending. We are incredibly fortunate to have Mercury Marine in our community and we look forward to many more decades of growth not only for Mercury Marine but for the entire community.”

“We understand our role as a steward of the community and are proud of the impact that we have had on Fond du Lac and the state of Wisconsin,” said Chris Drees, Mercury Marine president. “Thanks to the support of our community, its leaders and leaders across the state, we have been able to continue to grow and that growth has had a very positive impact.”

The new study also shows that Mercury's impact on retail activity in the region has increased 80% since 2016, accounting for more than $336 million in community retail sales. The strong economic trend is predicted to continue given the unprecedented demand for boating, fishing and outdoor recreation. Earlier this year, Mercury introduced its new 7.6-liter V12 600hp Verado outboard engine, the largest outboard engine in the company’s history which has already garnered new business and allowed Mercury to develop plans for future growth in Wisconsin to support new product and technology development.

Since 2008, Mercury has invested more than $1.5 billion in R&D and expansion to its global headquarters; more than 80 percent of the work completed during that growth was done with Wisconsin-based companies.

You can read more about the study here: https://bit.ly/3xv4ROL

Impact DataSource prepared the above estimates based on information about Mercury Marine to provide an illustration of economic and fiscal impacts resulting from the manufacturer. Impact DataSource prepared this summary using various assumptions and the following sources:

(1) U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of Economic Analysis, Regional Input-Output Modeling System (RIMS II)

(2) U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Expenditure Survey 2014-15

